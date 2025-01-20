Resilience and finding new ways to succeed are two admirable qualities that WWE superstar Sheamus carries. But it’s not just in the ring that you can find those qualities, as the Celtic Warrior explained. Reflecting on the injuries he’s suffered — including a serious neck injury that nearly ended his career — Sheamus couldn’t help but perhaps inadvertently draw comparisons with another Irish hero in the shape of Colin Farrell, when he spoke with Collider recently. Sheamus was asked which star from the Emerald Isle he most admired, and his answer was heartfelt. He said:

“Colin Farrell, when he was younger, definitely rubbed a lot of the Irish the wrong way, but he was young. I think a lot of Irish people are there now with him, but they’re also like… I don’t know. I think he’s proved himself with that Penguin series. But he’s one of the best actors out there by far. He’s brilliant. The Banshees of Inisherin was brilliant, as well. Him and Brendan Gleeson? Amazing.”

Sheamus sees parallels between his own wrestling journey and Farrell’s Hollywood career, too. It’s easy to have a bright start to your career and then disappear, but both Farrell and Sheamus have recovered from mid-career dips. “That other guy’s proven his longevity. He had a lot of major hits at the beginning—Minority Report, Daredevil—and then he just faded off a little bit, and he just came back with a bang, man. That’s a sign of great talent that you’re at the top. When you’re at the top, everything is easy.”

Sheamus Has Struggled With His Career Path

The Celtic Warrior also reflected on his own struggles, too. The problem with being at the top is there's usually only one way to go if things change. Sheamus told Collider:

“The fall is the thing that really tests you. It tested me many times. My career, as I’ve said, has been a lot of peaks and valleys. There’s times where it’s been really hard, like times where I feel like I’m in a rut. I think the time when I lost the title to Roman [Reigns], I found myself in a situation where I didn’t know creatively where I was going or what was going to happen next, and that was really tough.”

Ultimately, Sheamus sees resilience as the ultimate test of character, both in the squared circle and on the silver screen. “That’s a sign of a true pro and pure talent. You’ve got to stay hungry. If you don’t, you just kind of find yourself off the bus at the bus stop. The bus is going to keep going, and you’re going to be off to the side, sitting on the bench.”

Sheamus will take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday at 8 PM on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates.

