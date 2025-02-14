When it comes to finding the next generation of WWE superstars, few people are more qualified to guide them than The Undertaker. The legendary Deadman has spent decades as one of the most respected figures in professional wrestling, mastering not just the physicality of the sport but also the art of storytelling inside the ring. Now, he’s bringing that wealth of experience to WWE LFG, a brand-new reality competition series on A&E that gives aspiring wrestlers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to earn a WWE contract. But for aspiring WWE Superstars competing in WWE LFG, it’s not just about athleticism, it’s also about storytelling, and according to Undertaker, no match better exemplifies that crucial lesson than his own legendary clash against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25.

When discussing what modern wrestlers often struggle with, Undertaker made the point that many rely too heavily on high-risk moves to generate a crowd reaction instead of focusing on in-ring psychology. He believes that while breathtaking athleticism is impressive, it’s the ability to control the pace, make every moment matter, and tell a compelling story that separates good wrestlers from great ones. He told Collider:

“I mean, if you want to — and I don’t do this often — but if you want a masterclass in psychology and just about everything that wrestling is supposed to encompass, you watch WrestleMania 25: Shawn Michaels versus The Undertaker. That’s that. And again, like, I don’t normally do that because I don’t like to. I just— that’s not— I don’t— I'm not comfortable doing it. But that is the closest to perfect that I’ve ever been, in spite of the dive that I nearly killed myself with. But it made the match more memorable. But as far as psychology and making things make sense, that’s what I tell people to watch all the time.”

What Made Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels So Special?

The match is widely considered one of the greatest in WrestleMania history and was a showcase of two tenured veterans, who had faced each other plenty of times before, but were still able to deliver a near-flawless — as Taker points out, he did nearly kill himself by landing on his head — blend of storytelling, drama, and suspense. It was a battle of light versus darkness, career legacies on the line, and an emotional rollercoaster that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

WWE LFG premieres this Sunday, February 16 at 8 PM ET on A+E.