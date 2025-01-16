In a move that would have been unthinkable two decades ago, WWE, under TKO Group Holdings, has announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling. The deal will created unheard of crossover opportunities between WWE’s NXT brand and TNA Wrestling, and will create a talent exchange that is aiming to benefit both companies, their rosters, and most importantly, the fans. Back in the 2000s, WWE and TNA Wrestling were fierce rivals, and TNA made a big play to try and gain a foothold in the sports entertainment business in the wake of any real competition for WWE following the death of World Championship Wrestling.

As WWE went global, TNA sought to carve out its own niche with stars like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, who would go onto become legendary figures in WWE, and utilising former WWE stars like Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and a heck of a lot more. TNA’s flagship show, iMPACT!, even aired opposite WWE programming at times, creating direct competition for a while, but now, the two companies are putting the past behind them to collaborate on a venture that will blend their resources and talent pools.

The agreement enables NXT Superstars and TNA wrestlers to appear on each other’s flagship shows, including NXT on The CW and TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, as well as select premium live events and pay-per-views. The crossover will provide talent with world-class coaching from WWE legend, new matches, and exposure to a much bigger audience. The partnership has already delivered, too. TNA star Joe Hendry appeared on NXT, culminating in a championship match against Ethan Page at No Mercy, and creating a ton of viral interest thanks to his fantastic entrance, while Jordynne Grace, a former TNA Knockouts Champion, also made waves on NXT, challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground and even entering the Royal Rumble.

Why Have WWE and TNA Partnered Up?

Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: “Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry.”

“This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience.”

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, added, “We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home.”

NXT airs every Tuesday on The CW Network, while TNA iMPACT! airs on AXS TV.