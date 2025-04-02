Peacock is taking fans back to the "World's Largest Toga Party" with its latest WWE Original documentary, WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle — and the official trailer has just dropped ahead of its April 11 premiere. The documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives and brand-new interviews with legends of the squared circle, and will allow audiences to pull the curtain back on one of the most unforgettable and bizarre events in WrestleMania history. While WrestleMania has always been an event of pomp and circumstance, this one — set against the glitzy chaos of Las Vegas in 1993 — took the biscuit when it came to over-the-top displays.

The documentary charts the making of WWE’s ninth annual showcase — a Roman-themed outdoor extravaganza at Caesars Palace that would help shape the future of the brand, including all the misfires, the disasters, and the elephants — yes, elephants.

The trailer also teases appearances from a veritable who's who of WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Papa Shango, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Kofi Kingston, Lex Luger, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), Natalya, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Rikishi, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase, The Undertaker, and more. In addition to the talent, viewers will hear from WWE and Caesars Palace executives, directors, broadcasters, and archivists. The doc drops just in time to fuel the hype for WrestleMania 41, which streams live from Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 — more than 30 years after WrestleMania IX first took over the Strip.

Was 'WrestleMania IX' A Good Show?

Ironically, this is considered one of the worst Manias in history, despite how historic the dramatic and extravagant Roman theme was. The show’s biggest criticism lies in its infamous ending. After Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWF Championship in the main event, Hulk Hogan came out and, in a surprise twist, defeated Yokozuna in an impromptu match that lasted mere seconds. And while there were solid performers on the card, many of the matches fell flat, with the show remembered for bizarre match-ups like The Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzales in his awful bodysuit. The venue looked incredible, but the wrestling quality didn’t match the pageantry. On the other hand, it still stands out for being visually memorable and the event has a cult following for being so bad it's good.

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle begins streaming Friday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock.