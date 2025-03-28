It’s been over a decade in the making, but the prophecy is finally fulfilled: CM Punk is officially a WrestleMania main eventer. On Friday’s hectic episode of WWE SmackDown in London, WWE dropped a seismic announcement that reshaped the road to WrestleMania 41. In a blockbuster main event contract signing, it was confirmed that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will headline one night of this year’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The moment that Punk and his fans have been waiting for since 2011 has finally arrived, and the London crowd loved every second of it.

The segment kicked off with Reigns entering the ring, demanding to be acknowledged and soaking in thunderous “Roman, Roman Reigns” chants (check out 'Daddy Cool' by Boney M for the inspiration) as he entered the ring with that signature confidence. “I came out for two things,” Reigns declared. “To be acknowledged and to sign the WrestleMania 41 contract.”

Rollins followed in what might be his most normal looking suit ever, all fired up and taunting Reigns for trying to get out of there quickly, reminding him of their long-standing history. “We accomplished our mission,” Seth said, referring to their shared Shield legacy.

But Reigns wasn’t having the sentimental spin. “We? Our mission? We died a long time ago. You’ve been here, but I’ve done all the work,” he fired back.

That prompted Rollins to drop the bombshell: “That’s why I had to screw you. And your biggest mistake? Letting the snake, CM Punk, into the garden.”

He added, “You could have cut his head off, instead you shook his hand. Now I have to do what I always do—clean up your mess.”

CM Punk Gets What He Wanted

Image via WWE

Cue Punk's entry into the fray, taking his sweet time reviewing the paperwork, testing the patience of everyone—especially Reigns. That’s when Paul Heyman dropped the night’s biggest line: “I know what you’re looking for, and it’s in there. You’re closing the show at WrestleMania.”

The roof nearly blew off The O2 Arena, while Rollins immediately protested, fuming over Punk being gifted a WrestleMania main event, screaming that Punk didn't deserve it. Punk kept his cool, thanking the fans who stuck with him all these years, through the highs, the lows, and the long absence from WWE, as they basked in the glory of that long-owed favor due to Punk from Heyman finally being delivered. Just one thing, though.

Punk ended the show with a cliffhanger: "Thank you, Roman. But that's not the favor I'm owed."

WrestleMania 41 streams on Peacock on April 19 and April 20. CM Punk will main event the show. Stay tuned to Collider for more.