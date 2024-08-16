The Big Picture Andy Cohen praises Ariana Madix for thriving post-heartbreak with brand endorsements, Broadway, & hosting gigs.

Andy Cohen is all praise for Bravolebrity Ariana Madix! The reality TV star was not in the best situation when she was blindsided by Tom Sandovals’ affair towards the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 10. However, Madix has been thriving ever since, as she has been flooded with brand endorsements, filming opportunities and is even headed to Broadway!

On the most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Tuesday, August 13, host Cohen was seen showering Madix with praise and expressing his pride in her. Madix, who most recently hosted Love Island USA Season 6, received recognition from Cohen, who exclaimed that she had done a fantastic job as a host. He also remarked that her career moves after her heartbreak were commendable, and he couldn’t contain his happiness as he gushed in the following words:

“Is it okay for me to be proud of you? Am I allowed to be proud of you?” Ariana answered with a yes and a thank you to Andy. “I am so proud of you. [I’m] watching you kill it all over the place. It’s exciting.”

Madix also expressed her nervousness about hosting the Love Island Season 6 reunion, but Cohen reassured her that she was bound to kill it. Even the studio audience agreed in unison with Cohen’s remarks as they cheered on the reality TV star. Ariana Madix is also headed to Broadway after her reunion hosting gig to reprise her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Ariana Madix Also Spilled the Tea on Her Friendship with Scheana Shay

In her conversation with Cohen, Ariana Madix also opened up about the state of her friendship with fellow Vanderpump Rules castmate Scheana Shay. The reality TV star revealed that after the fierce Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion, their friendship is currently in recovery mode.

When Andy Cohen prodded her by asking if the duo had been in touch lately, Madix replied that they had been “here and there.” He also posed a challenging question by asking whether their friendship had suffered significantly after the reunion episode. Madix explained how she was extremely happy that Shay won an award for talking about her postpartum OCD after answering Cohen’s question in the following words:

“Yes. But there’s a lot of love there and I think that will always be there.”

During the reunion special, Madix did admit that she tends to isolate herself when dealing with difficult situations. Although Shay came to Madix’s defense during the reunion, she expressed that there has been a distance between them ever since Madix got so busy. However, even though others have sensed the tensions between the duo, their friendship is currently on the mend, as was even expressed by Shay on the April 5 episode of her podcast Scheananigans that “everything is fine.”

Ariana Madix will host the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion special, which will stream starting Monday, August 19, at 9 p.m. ET. All seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

