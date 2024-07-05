The Big Picture Jeff Lewis criticized Sonja Morgan's behavior on Watch What Happens Live's 15th anniversary.

Lewis claimed that Sonja's unprofessionalism may have led to the cancelation of her show, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

He expressed that while people support Sonja, her antics are no longer amusing and have negatively impacted her career.

Jeff Lewis loves to talk about the gossip of other Bravo shows. But this time, he found himself in the crossfires of it. While celebrating Andy Cohen's achievement in late night television with Watch What Happens Live's 15th anniversary, Lewis came up against some of the Bravo giants. He apparently apologized to Teresa Giudice backstage for something he said but one thing was clear on the special: He was exhausted by Sonja Morgan. The former star of The Real Housewives of New York was clearly intoxicated and I didn't sit well with Lewis.

During Jeff Lewis Extended on SiriusXM, Lewis talked about the experience and how much he was not a fan of Morgan. “I was very annoyed by Sonja, and I believe, I have not seen the episode … that they did a lot of work to edit her obnoxious, drunk behavior. But what you see was 20 times worse,” he said. “She never stopped talking. She was belligerent.” He went on to say that Morgan was “rude,” “disrespectful,” and “confrontational.” That's very clear at the moment that he shared with Giudice on-camera when the two could barely speak over Morgan's commentary.

I Was Completely Turned Off by Her Behavior

Jeff Lewis continued to talk about his back and forth with Sonja Morgan during the taping, even claiming that she came for him when on the show.“She came for me at the break. I am … was completely turned off by her behavior.” Lewis was then asked if she attended the afterparthy with everyone else and remarked “I don’t think she could even make it to the after-party.” Shocked by how Morgan was acting, someone on the show asked Lewis if even Cohen was trying to get her to stop. “I will tell you, I watched her behavior and I thought to myself, ‘This has got to affect your career like when you show up at a professional event and act like this. How can this not affect your career?’” he said.

Morgan was also on Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake with Luann de Lesseps. The show was not renewed for a second season and while fans wondered if it didn't do so well for the network, Lewis claimed he heard a rumor that I was because of how Morgan acted. “Well, what I found out recently, and it is a rumor, that one of the reasons that Crappie Lake was not renewed was not because it wasn’t successful for them. It was because of her and her behavior. So it has affected her professionally.” He did make it clear that this was jus a rumor. “As far as I know. That is a rumor.” While he understands that people love and support her, he just doesn't appreciate her whole deal anymore. “I think that people really like her and are rooting for her, but there is a point in time where it’s not funny anymore.”

You can watch more of Morgan's antics on The Real Housewives of New York.

