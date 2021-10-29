Wyatt Oleff has signed on to star in the new Apple TV+ show City on Fire, Deadline has reported exclusively. Based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, the series is being helmed by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Jesse Peretz has also signed on to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Oleff is probably best known for starring in 2017's It and Netflix’s I Am Not Okay with This. He is also known for playing the young Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Oleff will star as Charlie, a young man trying to cope with his father’s death on 9/11. When his friend, Samantha Cicciaro, is shot in Central Park on July 4, 2003, he starts to unravel the mystery surrounding her death and its connection to a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real-estate family empire.

RELATED: 'I Am Not Okay with This': Wyatt Oleff on Superpowers and Reuniting with Sophia Lillis

City on Fire will have an eight-episode first season. The project comes from Schwartz and Savage’s first-look deal with Apple through their production company Fake Empire Productions. The two will write all of the episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lis Rowinski, from Fake Empire, will also be a co-executive producer on the show.

Schwartz and Savage, of course, have a connection to New York City-based dramas, having been the minds behind Gossip Girl. They are also executive producers on the current Gossip Girl reboot. While the plot for City on Fire largely remains unchanged from the book, the 1970s setting has been traded in for 2003 and New Year’s Eve for the Fourth of July. Given Schwartz and Savage’s experience and the addition of Oleff, City on Fire should promise to be an exciting thriller. No word yet on when City on Fire will come to Apple TV+.

