The horror thriller film Night Swim has just hit theaters. Blumhouse's latest movie surrounds a family that is affected by a sinister, supernatural presence that resides in their swimming pool. Starring in Night Swim is actor Wyatt Russell, who you may know from MCU projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the Godzilla universe in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. He is also recognizable from his role in an underrated episode of the dystopian anthology series, Black Mirror. The action-packed and horror-filled episode, titled "Playtest," holds its own in a season of iconic episodes like "Shut Up and Dance" and "Nosedive."

What sets "Playtest" apart from other Black Mirror episodes is simply how scary it is, from the traditional, haunted house elements to its devastating ending. While the British series is known for blurring surrealism with reality, "Playtest" takes it to another level. While Russell's turn in Black Mirror tends to be overshadowed by series heavy-hitters like "San Junipero," it is effective nonetheless and deserves its spot in the horror TV hall of fame.

What Is 'Black Mirror's Playtest About?

"Playtest" is the second episode of Black Mirror's third season and, along with Russell, stars Hannah John-Kamen and Wumni Mosaku. In theme with Black Mirror's exploration of the human experience weaved with technology, "Playtest" centers around Cooper (Russell) as he becomes a victim of identity theft while traveling in London. To make some presumed easy money, he signs up to test a video game. After a chip is implanted into his neck, Cooper envisions a game that can adapt and form to the player's personal fears.

One of the most action-packed and riveting Black Mirror episodes at the time of its release, "Playtest" received mixed reviews back in 2016. It received some criticism for not having much of a deep meaning, having a derivative concept, with too many twists within its hour-long runtime. On the other hand, many of its aspects were praised. The presence of horror and the life-like atmosphere were considered the episode's strengths, as well as Wyatt Russell's entertaining performance.

Wyatt Russell Gives a Compelling Performance in 'Playtest'

Russell's turn at acting in the iconic series is one of the more underrated in the series, just like the episode he stars in. An American in London, far from home, Russell's character is reeling from the loss of his father and dodging calls of concern from his mother. Cooper is often arrogant, inconsiderate, and lacking in maturity. Russell's performance allows audiences to root for the character, regardless of his flaws. His constant joking, as well as his neglecting of his mother's constant calls, invites viewers to loathe Cooper. Yet Russell allows the character to have plenty of good moments, transforming Cooper into a charming outsider in the UK with his American mannerisms that end up being more endearing than not.

Russell's likability as Cooper not only challenges audiences with a flawed character but also makes what happens to him that much more unbearable to witness. After running from his mother's calls and having to face his own reality, he is forced to confront his fears in the worst way imaginable. Cooper is eventually dropped into an old house that he recognizes from a previous video game. He maintains his playful demeanor until the experience gets more out-of-hand, from being confronted by an old bully to getting a knife through his shoulder. Despite none of it being real, Cooper's fear and pain are very present, portrayed effectively by Russell. Between shock, confusion, terror, and agony, Russell's performance gives viewers everything they need to feel unsettled, to say the least.

'Playtest' Is One of the Most Underrated Black Mirror Episodes

It is not uncommon for a Black Mirror episode to have a disturbing twist ending, confirmed by memorable episodes like "White Bear" and "Hang the DJ." With "Playtest," there are multiple twists that were initially received negatively by critics. On the contrary, the many shocking twists throughout the episode keep viewers on their toes, rarely allowing them a window to safety and ease. Even when the test is seemingly over and Cooper returns home, it is apparent that something is still not right. As his home seems to mirror the house he saw during the test, and his mother no longer recognizes him, viewers slowly realize that this protagonist's ending is far more bleak than most other Black Mirror episodes. It is revealed that Cooper survived less than a second into the test's start, as a call from his mother interfered with the chip in his neck. The mishap kills him almost instantly. This means that Cooper's experiences in the house and finally seeing his mother were not only not a part of any game, but were entirely made up by Cooper's mind.

it will take several rewatches to allow audiences to even get an inkling of what is about to happen in "Playtest." Even with Black Mirror fans not being strangers to expecting the worst in these stories, the foreshadowing in the video game-themed episode is expertly done. Between posters hung up on walls in the background to many hints of Cooper having to turn off his phone, the foreshadowing elements are present, but not obvious enough to take away the mind-bending aspect of the episode.

This episode also hits closer to home than some of the others. Augmented reality games, whether they are as innocent as the Whac-A-Mole game Cooper starts off playing or highly personalized to an individual's fears, may not be too far in the future. Additionally, a small setback like failing to turn off your cell phone being fatal is humorously typical of the present day. Russell's performance as Cooper makes the ending all the more heartbreaking and nausea-inducing, making "Playtest" one of the most terrifying episodes to date.

