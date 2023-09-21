The Big Picture Wyatt Russell, who played John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, initially auditioned for the role of Captain America but never considered himself a serious contender.

Casting director Sarah Halley Finn revealed the meticulous process of selecting actors for MCU roles, including the notable individuals who came close but missed out on opportunities.

Wyatt Russell's father, Kurt Russell, also became a part of the MCU as Ego the Living Planet, and the father-son duo will appear together in the upcoming series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Wyatt Russell may have been given the iconic Stars and Stripes shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the mantle of Captain America by the US government, but he was not our Captain America. But could he have been? A new book, revealing the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shed some light on the casting process behind the Star Spangled Man with a Plan.

'MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios', written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards provides readers with an in-depth look into the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The book uncovers some lesser-known secrets from the past two decades, tracing Marvel's journey from a niche comic book company to a multimedia and entertainment powerhouse that ultimately dominated the global box office and the Hollywood landscape.

In an excerpt from this new book, featured in Vanity Fair, casting director Sarah Halley Finn delves into the meticulous process of selecting the ideal actors for specific roles within the MCU. She also sheds light on the notable individuals who came close but ultimately missed out on opportunities as well.

Image Via Disney+

A young actor at the time, Russell put his name in for the part and tested for the role. It was his first professional audition, as he revealed to Good Morning America back in 2021 while promoting the launch of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, admitting he never held out much hope of landing the coveted part.

"I think honestly that the first audition was really more just something to read to see if I was any good at acting or not. I don't think I was ever actually in competition for the role."

A Family Affair for the Russells

Russell would eventually be cast as John Walker, also known as US Agent, a villainous character undeserving of the mantle, in that Captain America spin-off series, and will reprise the role in the MCU movie Thunderbolts, which was due for release in summer 2024 prior to the ongoing strikes, before moving to December 2024. His father, Kurt Russell, also became a member of the MCU as Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The father-and-son duo will next be seen together in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17 and delves into the history of Godzilla within Legendary Pictures' 'Monsterverse'. You can catch the trailer for the series down below.