The Big Picture Bad Robot Productions, known for its association with big franchise films, has been surprisingly lacking in original projects.

Overlord, a World War II horror movie, is an exception to this trend and is worth a watch for its gore and commitment to its own universe.

Despite its charms, Overlord didn't perform well at the box office due to lack of big-name actors, competition, and being out of step with popular horror trends in 2018.

If you think about it, Bad Robot Productions is one of the more prolific production companies out there. After all, this outfit is attached to some of the biggest movies of all-time, namely Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the Kelvin timeline Star Trek films. It’s not an institution as beloved as, say, MGM in the 1930s or Pixar in the 2000s, but Bad Robot Productions is reasonably well-known as a production outfit. That makes it extra strange Bad Robot hasn’t used its notoriety to launch more original films that aren’t connected to pre-existing franchises. J.J. Abrams (Bad Robot’s founder) and his love for the past is reflected in the dearth of original projects made under the Bad Robot banner. A welcome exception to this trend came in November 2018 with the World War II horror movie Overlord.

If you’ve never heard of this movie, don’t fret. That’s not an obvious example of a person being a movie novice, but rather a reflection of how Paramount Pictures awkwardly dumped Overlord back into theaters when it first came out. While other smaller-scale Bad Robot films like the first two Cloverfield titles got clever and memorable marketing pushes, Overlord received minimal fanfare preceding its November 2018 debut. However, just because it didn’t light the box office on fire doesn’t mean the feature isn’t worth a watch. With Halloween on the horizon, not to mention its leading men Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell appearing in several high-profile upcoming productions, now is the perfect time to wax poetic on the virtues of Overlord.

What Is ‘Overlord’ About?

The premise of Overlord is relatively simple. Private First Class Edward Boyce (Adepo) and his fellow soldiers get stranded behind enemy lines during World War II, an already daunting set of circumstances. However, it eventually becomes clear that there’s more to fear in this domain than just the horrors of Nazis. It turns out the Germans have an army of super-soldiers at their disposal that resemble classical zombies. These brutal creations mean that Boyce and company are fighting a war against unspeakable monsters…and also some zombies.

If Overlord could’ve trimmed its runtime down further from 110 minutes to 90 minutes, one would be able to say the whole production benefits from the level of economic simplicity that underlines its basic hook. If viewers want to watch Nazis get violently dispatched, this film offers that in abundance. In an interesting departure from other Bad Robot/Paramount collaborations, Overlord is a distinctly R-rated affair and the feature leans heavily into that rating with aplomb. Blood drenches the walls and there are plenty of gruesome demises scattered throughout the runtime. Folks simply wanting to see some gore on the silver screen should walk away satisfied from Overlord.

Director Julius Avery, meanwhile, directs the proceedings with professionalism and nicely makes Overlord look consistent with the visual norms of modern World War II dramas. Rather than leaning into the wonky parts of Overlord as an excuse to turn in Asylum-level visuals, Avery embraces all the visual pomp and circumstance one would expect from a period piece. There’s a similar level of welcome commitment from the game cast, all of whom show lots of conviction in embracing such ludicrous material. Russell is especially charming in a supporting turn, a rare instance of him getting to play an out-and-out hero in a major Hollywood production. Perhaps other movies and TV shows just thought he was too good at inhabiting such an archetype here that they had to challenge him with his subsequent roles!

It also can’t be stressed enough what a delight it is to see Overlord so enthralled with an original universe of its own creation. The same year of its release, Bad Robot Productions unveiled The Cloverfield Paradox to the world, which featured several clumsy attempts to tie in to the preceding two Cloverfield movies. The standalone charms of 10 Cloverfield Lane had been abandoned in favor of cheap fan-service pops. Overlord’s dedication to functioning as a one-and-done enterprise, with zero sequel teases in sight, is a balm for the soul against the over-saturation of franchise fare. This is a movie enamored with the idea of entertaining viewers in the here and now, not setting up a decade of other motion pictures. With its attention divided in this manner, it's no wonder Overlord manages to deliver so many inspired action and horror beats.

So Why Didn’t ‘Overlord’ Take Off With Viewers?

Given the multiple charms of Overlord, it begs the question…why didn’t this movie take off in its initial theatrical release? There are, unfortunately, several reasons for this outcome, all of which show how much an individual movie's box office fate truly is out of its hands. For starters, the lack of big names in the cast likely hurt Overlord’s chances of standing out at the box office. This movie debuted a year before Jovan Adepo’s unforgettable guest turn on Watchmen while Wyatt Russell’s career was still in its nascent stages. Heck, the film featured acclaimed indie actor John Magaro as one of its leading heroes, but before the performer had cultivated such an esteemed reputation appearing in indie features like Past Lives and First Cow. Overlord managed to nail which younger actors were going to take off in the next decade, but that didn’t help it attract lots of audiences in November 2018.

More pressingly, though, was that Overlord opened in a month rife with competition. There were already lots of problems with how Overlord was going to fare standing up against features from rival studios like Bohemian Rhapsody or Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, on top of everything else, Paramount dropped two other major wide releases in November 2018, Nobody’s Fool and Instant Family. Though these productions occupied vastly different genres than Overlord, they did ensure that the studio’s marketing department was juggling lots of projects at once. Being the one of these three November 2018 Paramount movies that wasn’t headlined by a well-known actor, Overlord inevitably bit the financial dust.

It also has to be said that Overlord may have been slightly out of step with the kind of horror movies that were really popular in the final months of 2018. Titles like The Nun or David Gordon Green’s Halloween were all about playing things in “grounded” reality. Meanwhile, Overlord was an unabashedly schlocky affair that wore its wonky qualities on its sleeve. Going all-in on its more absurd details was a boon for the motion picture artistically but likely alienated moviegoers in 2018. What wasn’t people’s cup of tea back then, though, can be an underseen Halloween treat for modern moviegoers. If nothing else, maybe more people watching Overlord on home video and streaming will get Bad Robot Productions to greenlight even one more original movie in its lifetime…