Blumhouse Productions has just added to its ever-increasing list of projects in the pipeline, the horror-centric production company is once again teaming up with fellow horror titan Atomic Monster to make a new supernatural thriller, titled Night Swim. Production is moving fast on the project with Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon cast in the lead roles and a potential release date already set.

Night Swim is based on Bryce McGuire's acclaimed 2014 short film of the same title which he created in collaboration with Rod Blackhurst. In the short film, a tenebrous night watcher stalks an unsuspecting lady from afar every night as she unwinds from the day's hard work in her backyard swimming pool. This hidden source of terror is very real and poses a great threat to its victim. "No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark," a brief ominous logline from the production team describes the upcoming film suggesting that it will equally feature the same fright elements that made the short a success.

McGuire is an AFI alum with more than a handful of shorts under his belt. Night Swim will be his feature directorial debut after the horror film, Bad Bloom, with Vera Farmiga attached to star in the lead died in development. McGuire has penned the script to a few films and is now gradually dipping his feet into feature filmmaking having been behind the camera for all of his short film projects. He co-wrote the script for the upcoming thriller, Baghead starring Freya Allan (The Witcher) and Saffron Burrows. Night Swim will reunite McGuire with Blumhouse as the director previously contributed to Blumhouse's, Never Ever.

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: ‘M3GAN’ Overperforms at Opening Weekend Box Office With $30 Million

Russell is best recognized for his role as John Walker in the MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which he will reprise in Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts starring alongside Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. He will be seen with Kurt Russell and Anna Sawai in an upcoming Godzilla series on AppleTV+. Some of his recent outings include the FX Mormon series, Under the Banner of Heaven, and the films Everybody Wants Some!!, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, and Ingrid Goes West. Night Swim will count as his second Blumhouse project following the Showtime limited series, The Good Lord Bird.

Condon recently broke out with her role in the critically acclaimed tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin which earned her a Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actress. She is also familiar with the MCU having provided the voice of Friday in many MCU films including Avengers: Endgame. She will next appear in the thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners with Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster are nearing finalization on their merger and Night Swim adds to their growing list of collaborations which includes the recently released M3GAN and upcoming features; Insidious: Fear the Dark, They Listen, The Exorcist, and Five Nights at Freddy's. Clearly, the unification of these two horror powerhouses means horror fans are in for an endless treat.

Filming for Night Swim is scheduled to begin soon with January 19, 2024, set as the potential release date with Universal to handle distribution. Joining Blum and Wan to executive produce are Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek. Check out Collider's recent interview with Wan below: