Steven Spielberg's "untitled event movie" which we are fairly hopeful will involve aliens and some epic scale that we haven't seen from the great man for some time, has just added Captain America himself to the ever expanding cast! That's right, Chris Evans is not in the film, and neither is Anthony Mackie, but Wyatt Russell is joining the film, as per a report by Deadline. You can't claim false advertising, he had the shield. In addition to Russell, the film will star Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Josh O’Connor (The Crown, Challengers), Colman Domingo (Rustin, Euphoria), Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Love Actually), and Eve Hewson (Flora and Son, Bad Sisters).

Russell is best known for his role as John Walker (also known as U.S. Agent) in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and his portrayal of Dud in AMC's critically acclaimed series Lodge 49. Looking ahead, he will reprise his role as U.S. Agent, the world's most patriotic anti-hero, in Marvel's highly anticipated Thunderbolts*, set to release in May 2025, and he will also presumably reprise his role in Season 2 of Apple TV+ and Legendary's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Godzilla offshoot, when it begins shooting next year.

What Movies About Aliens Has Steven Spielberg Been Involved WIth?

Close

Spielberg has had a long history with movies that involve extraterrestrials, which is why this is so intriguing. In 1977, he directed Close Encounters of the Third Time, which followed Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), who becomes obsessed with UFOs after an encounter, leading to a dramatic and awe-inspiring meeting with aliens. Spielberg followed that up in 1982 with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, one of the greatest family films ever made.E.T. tells the heartwarming story of a young boy, Elliott (Henry Thomas), who befriends a stranded alien. The movie became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of Spielberg's most loved and critically adored films. In 2005, he teamed up with Tom Cruise for a new adaption of the H.G. Wells story War of the Worlds, while he's also been an executive producer on other films that touch on the subject of aliens, including Batteries Not Included, Men in Black and Super 8.

The next movie by Steven Spielberg will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can check out Wyatt Russell being utterly detestable in The Falcon and the WInter Soldier on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+