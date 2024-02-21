This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Exciting news for fans of Wynonna Earp as production officially kicks off for new 90-minute special, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance .

A social media announcement confirms filming is underway in Calgary for highly anticipated return of titular character to TV.

The premiere date still a mystery, but fans can look forward to the movie hitting screens sometime in 2024.

Fresh from the announcement earlier this month that Wynonna Earp had been resurrected for a new 90-minute special, titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Tubi have now announced via social media that production has officially commenced on the movie, which is sure to thrill fans of the series as the titular character makes her long awaited return to television. Filming is underway in Calgary, and the movie is set to premiere at an unknown date later in 2024.

Written by the show’s creator and executive producer, Emily Andras, the special brings back Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), while Paolo Barzman, a veteran director of the series, has returned to shoot the special. In a Vanity Fair video reunion, some the cast and Andras spoke of their excitement at bringing the series back for one last run, while Andras filled in fans on what the characters have been up to since the conclusion of Season 4 back in 2021.

“Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

What Is 'Wynonna Earp' Actually About?

Close

Wynonna is the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, and on her 27th birthday, she inherits the special ability to return revenants, the resurrected souls of the criminals who were killed by Wyatt, back to Hell. Armed with her ancestor's magical revolver, Peacemaker, Wynonna battles these supernatural beings in the fictional town of Purgatory.The series blends elements of the supernatural with the lore of the Old West and includes a cast of diverse characters, including Wynonna's sister Waverly Earp, Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls, and Doc Holliday, Wyatt Earp's immortal best friend. The series was renowned for its strong female characters, LGBTQ+ representation, and its mix of humor, drama, and action. Over its four seasons, the show developed a dedicated fan base and was praised for its character development, storytelling, and commitment to inclusivity.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will air on Tubi at the end of 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more. All four seasons of Wynonna Earp are currently streaming on Netflix.

Wynonna Earp Release Date April 1, 2016 Cast Tim Rozon Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

