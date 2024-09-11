When it comes to Western film and television, the genre isn't always combined with horror — but the type of horror that typically follows the Western genre revolves around monsters that lurk beneath the scorching dirt. Based on the premise alone, the upcoming 90-minute Tubi special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is no different — except that it's a continuation of SYFY's 2016 series Wynonna Earp, and centers around more than just monsters. Longtime fans have been hoping for a return since the show ended in 2021 after four seasons, and while the original series ended somewhat happily, Team Earp is officially coming back. Before returning to Purgatory for Vengeance, let's take a trip down memory lane and recap what last played out on Wynonna Earp.

What Is 'Wynonna Earp' About?

Wynonna Earp, based on the comic book series of the same name by Beau Smith, is a Western horror series centered around, well, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano), the great-great-granddaughter of the famous lawman Wyatt Earp. After returning to her hometown of Purgatory, located near the Canadian Rockies, Wynonna learns that she's inherited her family's curse to battle revenants, demonic reincarnations of Western outlaws that her ancestor had killed in the past — as well as Wyatt's magical gun, named Peacemaker. At the beginning of the series, Wynonna also reunites with her sister, Waverly (Dom Provost-Chalkley), and the two repair their strained relationship after a long estrangement.

Wynonna is soon recruited by the Black Badge Division, a secret government agency that monitors the supernatural happenings that go on in Purgatory. She also partners up with Special Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson) of the BBD, as well as the immortal and ageless Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), one of Wyatt Earp's allies back in the day, and Purgatory Deputy Sheriff Nicole Haught (Kat Barrell), who later becomes Waverly's girlfriend.

'Wynonna Earp's Relationships Are Important to the Series

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is set to pick up right from where Wynonna Earp ended with Season 4 — and the established relationships from the main series are primed to return, along with some potential new characters. One of the most important details to remember is that Wynonna and Doc have a daughter, Alice, who was born in Season 2 and later smuggled out of the Ghost River Triangle for her own safety, given that she was next in line to inherit the Earp curse at the time. Additionally, Wynonna and Waverly are only half-sisters on their mother's side; Waverly was fathered by an angel named Julian, giving her supernatural powers. The two also have an older sister, Willa (Natalie Krill), who dies in the Season 1 finale.

Wynonna Earp's original ending also wraps up the show with some important developments. Waverly and Nicole, who have been dating since Season 1, finally decide to get married during the Season 4 finale — but this episode is also where the characters all decide to go their separate ways. While Waverly and Nicole choose to stay behind in Purgatory, Wynonna and Doc leave town with the hope of eventually being reunited with Alice. Thanks to Nicole newly being appointed as Purgatory's sheriff, as well as Waverly's abilities, there's no better protector for their beloved home — and judging by the trailer for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, it won't take long at all before Wynonna returns.

'Wynonna Earp' Has More Than Just Demons

While Wynonna is initially tasked with taking down revenants, demons aren't the only supernatural beings that plague the Ghost River Triangle and beyond. Wynonna and her crew have taken on zombies, witches, vampires, and even angels. The new special, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, promises a new baddie with a personal score to settle — but chances are this villain won't be the only monster that rears its head in Purgatory. Given how well Team Earp has dealt with various creatures and critters in the past, it remains to be seen how they'll tackle these latest dangers threatening the safety of the homestead.

Monsters aren't the only thing that made fans of the show, who proudly call themselves Earpers, flock to watch in the first place: Wynonna Earp also boasts strong female leads with great representation. The show's titular character may be full of wit and sarcasm, but she has a soft side for her family and loved ones, which will no doubt emerge from time to time — especially if viewers get to see Doc and Wynonna reunite with their daughter, Alice. Meanwhile, Waverly and Nicole are just as kickass — both are incredibly powerful women in their own right and among the best examples of LGBTQIA+ representation on television.

Overall, Wynonna Earp wasn't a show that worried about taking itself too seriously. While it did have its dramatic and serious moments, it was more comedic and action-packed than anything else. It's a terrific show with well-developed characters, a unique setting, and lots of twists and turns — and there's no doubt that Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will be even more of the same.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will premiere on Tubi on Friday, September 13.

