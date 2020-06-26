‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Return Date for Syfy’s Wildest Series

Syfy released the first trailer for Wynonna Earp season 4, and it’s filled with all the demon-hunting, baddie-blasting goodness fans have been begging for (while also pretty much single-handedly saving the show with their support). The trailer also reveals the debut date: Sunday, July 26th. Saddle the heck up.

Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano as the title character, a gunslinger cursed to inherit the demon hunter role passed down by her great grandfather, Wyatt Earp. Season 4 sees Wynonna returning once again to Purgatory—this time without her trusty gun, Peacemaker—to take on the “most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet.” The series also stars Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon, and Dominque Provost-Chalkley.

Unfortunately for fans, the news is a little bittersweet. Due to Hollywood’s COVID shutdown, Wynonna Earp season 4 will begin with an abbreviated six-episode run, ending in a mid-season finale on Sunday, August 30. Production on the final six episodes is tentatively scheduled to start back up at the end of the summer in Calgary.

Check out the trailer below, followed by a new official photo. Wynonna Earp returns for season 4 on Sunday, July 26.

Here is the official synopsis for Wynonna Earp season 4: