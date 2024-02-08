The Big Picture Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is a new 90-minute special that will catch up with the characters after the end of season four.

The series originally ended with closure and open-ended storylines, leaving room for future narratives.

The Tubi special will continue the emotional resolutions, character growth, and tie up key plot points from the original series.

Wynonna Earp is making her grand return to television. Today, Tubi announced (exclusively via Vanity Fair) that they will premiere a new 90-minute special, titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, which will "catch up with the Wynonna Earp characters some time after the end of season four." The special begins filming soon in Calgary and is set to premiere sometime later this year.

Wynonna Earp is based around the titular character (Melanie Scrofano), who is the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp. On her 27th birthday, Wynonna inherits the unique ability to return revenants, the resurrected souls of the criminals who were killed by Wyatt, back to Hell. These revenants have returned to haunt the Ghost River Triangle, a cursed territory near the Canadian Rockies that includes Purgatory, Wynonna's hometown.

Armed with her ancestor's magical gun, Peacemaker, Wynonna works to break her family's curse by sending these supernatural beings back where they belong. She is joined by a team that includes her sister Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), and Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), a special agent from the Black Badge Division, a secretive government agency that deals with paranormal threats. The series is known for its strong, complex characters, witty dialogue, and LGBTQ+ representation, particularly through the relationship between Waverly and Nicole Haught (Kat Barrell), a local police officer in Purgatory. Over its four-season run, the series built up a dedicated fanbase, while receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling, character development, and tackling social issues.

What Happened in 'Wynonna Earp's Original Ending?

The series came to an end in 2021 originally, wrapping up the series with a mix of closure and open-ended storylines that left room for future narratives, should the series ever be revisited — which will now happen, thankfully. The finale, titled "Old Souls," delivered emotional resolutions, character growth, and tied up several key plot points. Wynonna made peace with her role as the heir, deciding that she no longer needed to kill demons to find her purpose. She also reconciles with her love interest, Doc, and the two of them decide to leave Purgatory to start a new life together. Wynonna's sister, Waverly, finds her place as an Earp and comes into her own power. She and Nicole Haught get married in a heartfelt ceremony, and Nicole takes on the mantle of the guardian of the Ghost River Triangle.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will premiere sometime later this year on Tubi.