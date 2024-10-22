While promoting Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory at New York Comic Con, the brains behind the series — Emily Andras — has been discussing the potential for exciting possibilities for future spin-offs in the Wynonna Earp universe. During an interview with Collider’s Therese Larson in the Collider Studio, Andras expressed enthusiasm for a potential series centered around Wynonna’s daughter, Alice. The idea of Wynonna Earp: Next Generation came up during the discussion, and Andras quickly jumped on the pitch with excitement, saying, “Oh my god, look at this! I want your outline on my desk by Monday. I love this pitch. Let's just greenlight it now, shock everybody, and be like, ‘Yeah, that’s official!’”

Andras elaborated on how the series could explore Alice as a teenager: “A sexy 17-year-old Alice comes stomping back into town in her boots, meeting her way-hot cousin?” She even joked about Alice’s inevitable rebellious streak and how it would mirror Wynonna’s own journey. “It’s always good to go back to a younger generation because they just get to repeat all the mistakes we all made all over again.”

For those who don't know the full story, Wynonna is the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, and on her 27th birthday, she inherits the special ability to return revenants, the resurrected souls of the criminals who were killed by Wyatt, back to Hell. Armed with her ancestor's magical revolver, Peacemaker, Wynonna takes on the resurrected criminals while trying to protect the town of Purgatory. The series garnered acclaim for its portrayal of strong female leads, meaningful LGBTQ+ representation, and its blend of humor, drama, and action. Throughout its four seasons, it cultivated a passionate fanbase, receiving praise for its character depth, engaging storytelling, and commitment to inclusivity.

What is 'Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory'?

Back in September, just hours before Wynonna Earp: Vengeance debuted on Tubi, Audible made the exciting announcement that they would reunite the cast of the beloved SYFY series Wynonna Earp for a new original audio drama, Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory. Written by Emily Andras, the audio drama also features Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri, Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner, Martina Ortiz Luis as Rachel Valdez, and Greg Lawson as Randy Nedley.

Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is available on Audible now.