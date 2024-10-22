At New York Comic Con, Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras sat down with Collider’s Therese Lacson to discuss her latest project, Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory, an audio drama that fills in the gaps between the original TV series and the recent movie Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. Vengeance is a television movie special that released in September this year, that picks up after the events of the original Wynonna Earp series. Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) returns to Purgatory to face her greatest threat yet: a psychotic seductress out for revenge against her and everyone she cares about.

It was one of the first opportunities for Andras to probably open up on the process behind reviving the series. Andras revealed that creating Tales from Purgatory was a collaborative process that started even before Vengeance became a reality, as she explained to Therese.

“It was really challenging, and I will give Audible a shoutout. They were first, so way to go. But once it became apparent that maybe we were gonna get a movie, as well, it became a bit of a juggling act.”

Who's Involved in 'Tales from Purgatory'?

Tales from Purgatory—which features the original cast, including Scrofano as Wynonna alongside the likes of Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri, Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner, Martina Ortiz Luis as Rachel Valdez, and Greg Lawson as Randy Nedley —is less of an episodic series and more of an anthology drama in audio form. The audio drama fills in the gaps left by the end of the teleivision series, and as Andras explained, it serves as the perfect prelude to Vengeance.

“We could use those stories to fill in the gap, pre-movie, to set up where everyone had been right after the events of the series.”

Andras made it clear that Vengeance, which originally debuted exclusively on Tubi earlier this year, picks up a long time after the series finale, whereas Tales from Purgatory begins at the conclusion of the series and catches fans up on the characters’ lives immediately after the events of the show. Combined, the pairing gives fans a massive and seamless expansion and continuation of the show that means they should struggle to run out of content to enjoy.

Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory is available to stream now on Audible. Stay tuned to Collider for more.