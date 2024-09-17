Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.

Wynonna Earp fans finally saw the return of Melanie Scrofano's gunslinging heroine in the Tubi special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, which picks up where the television series left off. Wynonna and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) are drawn back to the town of Purgatory when a mysterious figure rises out of Hell with an ax to grind with Wynonna. Unfortunately, this means that all of Wynonna's friends and family are in the crossfire — including her sister Waverly (Dom Provost-Chalkley), Nicole Haught (Kat Barrell), Waverly's wife and the Deputy Sheriff of Purgatory, and Wynonna and Doc's daughter Alice. But what is this new threat's connection to Wynonna, and why has it left them hellbent on ruining her life? The answers lie below, along with developments that could shape future Wynonna Earp adventures.

The Villain of 'Vengeance' Is Linked to Wynonna Earp’s Past

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance begins when the demonic Mina (Karen Knox) attacks Wynonna's friend Mercedes Gardner (Dani Kind) and Purgatory's former sheriff, Randy Nedley (Greg Lawson). Things don't end well for Mercedes as Mina brutally pulls her apart, even spelling out the word "Earp" with her body parts — which then transitions into the official title sequence!

Mina continues her sadistic streak by breaking Nicole's finger and stealing her wedding ring, as well as briefly possessing Waverly. Mina also has the ability to summon Hellhounds during the "Hunger Moon," and apart from looking horrifying, they also will not stop until they kill their target; she intends to send them after all of Wynonna's family as revenge for leaving her in hell. It turns out that Mina was Wynonna's social worker when Wynonna was sent to a boarding home for girls after she shot her father; Mina seemingly wanted to help Wynonna but eventually left her to be institutionalized. Unbeknownst to Mina, Wynonna had started performing a summoning ritual with the other girls, and when Mina investigated the barn where the ritual had been taking place, a demon shot out and grabbed her — dragging her straight down to Hell.

‘Vengeance’ Puts Wynonna Earp and Her People Through the Emotional Wringer

Wynonna Earp's biggest strength is that it was able to balance character development and human emotion with demon slaying and snark, and the same is true of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. Wynonna and Doc, in a quiet moment, discuss their future and Wynonna reveals that she's scared that the monsters she's fought will target Alice; not to mention, she has her own doubts about being a mother. Doc assures her that he wants to be with her and that Alice will be in good hands. He's even considered settling down on a certain patch of land in Purgatory, where he can build a home with Wynonna and Alice. Likewise, Nicole and Waverly have their own heart-to-heart — Nicole feels that Waverly is stuck in Purgatory, especially when Waverly reveals that the Black Badge Division has reached out to her for help on cases. Waverly assures her wife that no matter what, she loves her, and might even want kids with her one day.

Wynonna has been able to battle demons using Peacemaker, the signature revolver of her ancestor Wyatt Earp, but Vengeance takes an unexpected road regarding the signature weapon. While Doc, Nicole, and Waverly fight off the Hellhounds, Wynonna literally dives into Hell itself to confront Mina — telling her former mentor that she'll keep tormenting her the same way Mina is tormenting her for all eternity. To prove it, she continually fires rounds from Peacemaker into Mina, who finally tires of the back and forth and grabs the gun. But that's what Wynonna wanted; she uses a magical artifact to trap Mina and Peacemaker, with Waverly and Nicole pulling her out before every demon she ever killed could exact their revenge. It's a major shock, given that Peacemaker is Wynonna's signature weapon — but it's not the only thing she loses.

‘Wynonna Earp: Vengeance’ Ends on the Most Bittersweet of Notes

Throughout Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Wynonna and her friends have to deal with Lafferty (Andrew Bushell), a former Black Badge agent who was first seen posing as a security guard when Wynonna and Doc infiltrated a demon-run casino in the opening, and then shows up to lend his assistance — even if it isn't wanted. Doc even sends Lafferty packing before the final showdown with Mina, and it turns out to be warranted, as Lafferty is revealed to have never been a Black Badge agent, and severely psychotic. He takes the prison from Wynonna and drives off... until Doc, having commandeered a horse, rides ahead of him.

In one final shootout, Doc takes down Lafferty and his men, once again cementing his reputation as "the best gunfighter in the West," but he sustains a fatal wound and dies in Wynonna's arms. Wynonna eventually buries Doc (alongside the prison containing Mina and Peacemaker) on the land where he had wanted to build their home. Waverly accepts a Black Badge research position, especially as Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga) believes the organization is compromised. Wynonna, on the other hand, is now Nicole's new deputy in Purgatory, with the duo planning to chase down a werewolf in the end credits.

Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras, who penned Vengeance, has said that the door is open for more stories. "I would say if every fan watches it 200 times and keeps making noise, I’m ready to go. Once I dove back in, I was like, oh my God, I do have so many stories left to tell about this world and these characters. So I will never say no to Earp. I would love the chance to tell more," Andras said to TV Insider. One of those stories is already coming to life, as Audible is preparing to launch the audio series Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory, which takes place prior to the events of Vengeance and features most of the cast reprising their roles. Wynonna Earp has already survived cancellation and a move to a new home, so it's far from likely that Vengeance will be the end.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is available to stream on Tubi.

Wynonna Earp Based on a comic book series by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp tells the story of the titular heroine who is the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp. The series follows Wynonna's return to her hometown, where she must do battle with the reanimated criminals previously killed by Earp. Aided by her sister, her great-great-grandfather's immortal partner Doc Holiday, and a member of the US Marshals, Wynonna works to keep Purgatory safe from the revenants. Release Date April 1, 2016 Cast Tim Rozon , Melanie Scrofano Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

