The Big Picture Wynonna Earp: Vengeance brings beloved characters back after 4 seasons for one final ride.

Fans eagerly wait for the special to air on Tubi, as filming wraps up in Calgary with the cast & crew.

Series creator Emily Andras has shared a photo from the set to celebrate the end of filming.

When audiences come across noteworthy characters, and fall in love with them, there is always the persistent lure to bring such larger-than-life characters back on screen after their initial run has ended. This was the case with Melanie Scrofano's Wynonna Earp. After ending an acclaimed four-season run on TV back in 2021, it was announced that the television series, Wynonna Earp, was set for a 90-minute revival movie titled, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. In the aftermath of the television series' run ending, series creator Emily Andras suggested, “There are a million different reasons to bring Wynonna back.” Now, taking to Instagram, Andras has revealed that filming, which was underway in Calgary for the revival, has now wrapped up.

Tubi's upcoming special will "catch up with the Wynonna Earp characters some time after the end of season four." Andras' took to Instagram to announce that filming has officially wrapped, sharing an image from the set. The post was captioned:

"The best journey takes you home. That’s a wrap on #wynonnaearp #vengeance. So thrilled I once again got/get the chance to work with/thank the best cast and crew in the business. I am, as always, in awe of their commitment, ingenuity, and talent." Andras' caption continues to capture the creator's excitement on the work done on the special, adding "So lucky, so proud, so grateful, so excited… (and a little bit nervous! We really went for it, in sheer shitshow terms). See you soon (and soon you’ll see it!!) @tubi."

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is written by Andras and will bring back series favorites like Scrofano as Wynonna, Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dom Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, and Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught. As the special is set to pick up sometime after the conclusion of Season 4, Andras had previously discussed what the characters had been up to. “Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing," Andras said at the time. "I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense." Series veteran director, Paolo Barzman, has returned to shoot the special.

'Wynonna Earp: Vengeance' Could Help Tie Up Loose Ends

For many onlookers, the cancellation of Wynonna Earp came as a shock in 2021. In its four-season run, which totaled 49 episodes, the show developed somewhat of a cult following among viewers. The series followed the story of the great-great-grand-daughter of legendary lawman, Wyatt Earp, Wynonna, who, upon her 27th birthday, is tasked with returning the souls of criminals vanquished by her ancestor back to Hell.

Throughout its run, the series was praised for its seamless blend of drama, action, and humor, as well as its strong female characters, and LGBTQ+ representation. In an interview with TVLine, Andras concedes that there are "unresolved issues" any potential sequel would likely handle. “We still have Eve, who we kicked out of the Garden very early in the season, and who can kind of shapeshift; she could take on the appearance of any one of our characters! That would certainly throw a wrench in the works in Purgatory,” Andras suggested.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will air on Tubi at the end of 2024. All four seasons of Wynonna Earp are currently streaming on Netflix.

Wynonna Earp Release Date April 1, 2016 Cast Tim Rozon Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Watch on Netflix