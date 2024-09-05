Gunslingin’ and revenge are on their way to Tubi as Wynonna Earp: Vengeance sets its release date for Friday, September 13. The news comes as a bit of a surprise for fans who have been waiting to hear when they could expect the special to roll out since filming wrapped back in March. With the premiere just one week away, the countdown can begin and audiences can start planning their watch party for the return of everyone’s favorite Western gal. The 90-minute special will pick up after the events of the third season, which came to an end back in 2021, and will give Wynonna (Melane Scrofano) a brand new story outside of her hometown of Purgatory. But with a new story comes new threats, adventures, and villains as Wynonna continues to weave her tale in the old West.

When we last left off with Wynonna, she and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) seemingly had their happy-ever-after as they bid their trials and tribulations in Purgatory adieu and struck out for a life of their own. The show’s other main characters, Nicole (Katherine Barrell) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) also had a fan-worthy send-off as they celebrated their love with a wedding. But peace and quiet can only last for so long (especially when you’ve made a name for yourself as a demon-killer), and Wynonna is about to get pulled out of her idea of heaven and shot back down to Purgatory where a fresh taste of hell awaits her. There, a mysterious event has shaken the community to its core, with Wynonna being the only woman suitable for the fix-it job. Along with the physical demons that she’ll face off against, the titular demon slayer will also go up against the shadows of her past.

The Team Behind ’Wynonna Earp’s Return

For the most part, Wynonna Earp fans were happy with the way the series ended, giving it and the character’s who audiences had come to love over four seasons a properly satisfying goodbye. And yet, there was still more story to tell, as those closest to the production weren’t ready to step away just yet. Any time a character as beloved as Wynonna Earp is brought back, the happiness of the fans is of the utmost importance, which may be partially why the story wasn’t penned to be an entirely new season, but instead a 90-minute special. It also doesn’t hurt that the show’s creator, Emily Andras, is the scribe behind the story’s return. Paolo Barzman also returned to the set as the director, something that he did a handful of times during the original show’s run.

While you wait for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance to arrive on September 13, you can stream the series now on Netflix.