You've missed her, we all have, and now it's only a matter of days before our favorite demon-slaying heroine is back for a much-anticipated return. We've seen a few teasers about what to expect when Wynonna Earp returns to her hometown of Purgatory for a new adventure in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. However, this latest short clip from Tubi as we all countdown the days to the grand arrival perfectly depicts how we all feel about the return of Wyatt Earp's great-great-granddaughter. Earpers around the globe will indeed, with arms wide open, just like we see in this clip, welcome back their favorite anti-heroine come Friday.

The new clip sees Wynonna (Melane Scrofano) exiting all tired from her vehicle which she's traveled in all night. It's clear she's had a long trip, but she appears fight-ready as she's seen wielding her signature magical revolver. She's back in Purgatory, a place she's obviously missed as she pauses briefly to soak in the ambiance before proceeding inside where a mini-surprise reception awaits her. Her sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and wife Nicole (Katherine Barrell) jokingly pull their guns at her back in a sweet reunion they've wanted for so long... and so have we. The family proceeds to shower affirmations on each other; "My Hero, The Champion," Waverly says sweetly to Wynonna as the trio pulls together for a sweet embrace.

What Has Wynonna Earp Been Up To?

Following the happy ending of Season 4, Wynonna has been vacationing away from her hometown. However, her presence is required back home with the arrival of a new villain, on a vengeful mission against Wynonna and everyone connected to her. An earlier released trailer saw Wynonna receive a distress call from home demanding her immediate return to help set things in order. As Wynonna sets out to challenge this new threat, she will also be brought to confront ghosts from her past.

The promotional materials revealed so far suggest that the special movie will bear the DNA of the fan-favorite series that started it all - hard-hitting action complete with rib-cracking humor. Fans have been hyped up since the project was announced and with only a few days now to go before the movie premieres, the wait is almost over. The story for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance was crafted by series creator, Emily Andras. The film is directed by Paolo Barzman who helmed a few episodes of the series. In addition to Scrofano, Provost-Chalkley, and Barrell, the movie also sees the return of Tim Rozon to reprise his role as Doc Holliday. Karen Knox plays the villain Mina.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will be available to a wide audience as the 90-minute special movie premieres on Tubi on Friday, September 13. Check out the new clip above. New to the fandom? You can stream all four Seasons of the Wynonna Earp series on Netflix.