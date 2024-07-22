The Big Picture Tubi teases upcoming TV special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance with a return of Melanie Scrofano as the demon-slaying anti-heroine.

The unkillable, whiskey-downing great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp is on her way to San Diego Comic-Con with a vengeance. Tubi has unveiled the first teaser for the television special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the 90-minute return of Melanie Scrofano as the demon-slaying anti-heroine to her hometown of Purgatory. Her return comes as it appears the cursed town has lost its first resident in some time, leaving her to drive out a new threat to the peace. It's just a short preview ahead of the special's arrival at the annual pop culture event, where the full trailer will be screened to attendees during a panel on Saturday, July 27 at 1:45 p.m. in room 6A.

In addition to the trailer, "Earpers" can expect to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the production of Vengeance and get more information directly from the mouths of the cast and crew while at the panel. Scrofano will be there alongside her co-stars Tim Rozon, Dom Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell alongside series creator Emily Andras to discuss the brand-new adventures in store for the gunslinger's return. Wynonna Earp came to an end back in 2021 after four acclaimed seasons, meaning expectations are high for what will be the Western horror series's final ride.

Wynonna has fought countless demonic foes since her run on television began in 2016, including vampires, witches, and the revenants of the outlaws killed by Wyatt Earp back in his day as a legendary lawman. Vengeance, however, will bring her face-to-face with a villainess determined to get revenge on her and everyone she loves, no matter the cost. While the extent of the psychotic new foe's menace isn't shown off in the teaser, she's being built up as Wynonna's greatest threat yet - one that could be her undoing if she's not careful. Andras returns as writer, creator, and executive producer for this final story with Paolo Barzman also stepping back behind the camera as director.

Where Does 'Wynonna Earp: Vengeance' Pick Up?

Andras has previously teased that the special will continue the series a little while after the end of Season 4, as Wynonna and Doc (Rozon) have since gone on their own adventures away from Purgatory while Waverly (Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Barrell) have since continued living their lives at home now that they've tied the knot. Vengeance will be a welcome return to these characters for fans after the show was abruptly canceled despite a very strong cult following. Hailed for its mix of horror, action, and drama with a compelling exploration of LGBTQ+ themes tied in, the series boasts an overall 92% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. With the key players back on board, there's hope that the special can lay the fan-favorite show to rest with an explosive, emotional ending.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is expected to premiere later this year exclusively on Tubi. The panel will reveal the full trailer and so much more at SDCC on July 27. In the meantime, check out the new teaser above.