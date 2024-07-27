The Big Picture Welcome back to Purgatory! Wynonna Earp: Vengeance trailer teases demons and new threats, raising the stakes for our favorite heroine.

Creator Emily Andras promises heart, humor, and high-octane action in this special, with Wynonna facing her demons and a vengeful villain.

Director Paolo Barzman's return ensures the unique style fans love, while the #Earpers community celebrates the trailer's debut at SDCC.

San Diego Comic-Con just delivered a treat for Earpers everywhere: the debut trailer for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. The trailer, unveiled during a highly anticipated panel, has fans buzzing with excitement as it teases the return of their favourite demon-slaying heroine. The trailer for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance offers a tantalizing glimpse into what awaits Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her trusty companions. Picking up after the events of Season 4, the special sees Wynonna and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) returning to their hometown of Purgatory following a mysterious and intense event. The stakes are higher than ever as new threats emerge, and old wounds resurface.

Creator Emily Andras, who penned the special, fully intends that Vengeance will deliver all the heart, humour, and high-octane action that fans expect. The trailer hints at significant character development, with Wynonna facing her demons (both literal and figurative) and a new female villain motivated by revenge making her mark. Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell also reprise their roles as Waverly Earp and Nicole Haught, respectively.

Who's Behind 'Wynonna Earp: Vengeance'?

Image via Tubi

The return of director Paolo Barzman, who has previously helmed multiple episodes, ensures that the special retains the unique style and storytelling that fans love. The cast and crew shared their excitement about returning to the Earpiverse, too. Andras took to social media to pen an emotional message expressing her gratitude.

"The best journey takes you home. That's a wrap on #wynonnaearp #vengeance. So thrilled I once again got/get the chance to work with/thank the best cast and crew in the business. I am, as always, in awe of their commitment, ingenuity, and talent," Andras wrote to begin the caption of their Instagram post from March of this year, which included a look at some heartwarming signage. "So lucky, so proud, so grateful, so excited… (and a little bit nervous! We really went for it, in sheer shitshow terms). See you soon (and soon you'll see it!!)":

Earpers have played a crucial role in the series' journey, rallying support during its uncertain times and advocating for its continuation. The debut of the trailer at SDCC was a moment of triumph for this dedicated community, affirming their impact and passion. The #Earpers have already taken to social media, celebrating the trailer and speculating about the storylines teased within it.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is set to premiere on Tubi later this year, making it accessible to a wide audience. While the exact release date remains under wraps, the buzz generated by the trailer suggests that fans old and new will be eagerly awaiting its arrival. Check out the trailer below and the poster for the season above.