While protagonists in teen comedies are often motivated primarily by having their first sexual or romantic experience, few of them have quite so much at stake as this one. Wyrm takes that premise and runs with it in a strange new direction. This dry, yet heartfelt comedy with a retro-futurism vibe has drawn comparisons to the works of Wes Anderson (Moonrise Kingdom), Todd Solondz (Welcome to the Dollhouse), and Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster). Wyrm wowed at festivals and is now getting a limited theatrical release. Here's everything we know about this intriguing film.

Is There a Trailer for Wyrm?

Vertical Entertainment, Wyrm’s US distributor, released a trailer for Wyrm on May 12, 2022. The trailer establishes the world and stakes of Wyrm, showing how the movie's collar system works and why having them removed is viewed as an essential part of growing up. A trailer was also cut for Wyrm before its showing at the 2021 Seattle Film Festival. This trailer delves deeper into Wyrm’s family dynamics and the impact of Wyrm’s brother’s death. Both trailers show off the foreign yet familiar world of Wyrm and mix the relatable with the absurd and surreal.

Wyrm has a release date of June 10, 2022. It is currently scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the US so be sure to check your local movie listings to see if it is playing near you. Wyrm is also expected to be available on iTunes. Wyrm clocks in at a little over an hour and a half. The film does not currently have an MPAA rating.

After being filmed in 2019, Wyrm has been shown at multiple film festivals including the Seattle International Film Festival in 2021 and the 2020 Florida Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Feature. Critics thus far have universally praised the film, which currently has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Considering how long it took for Wyrm to be released, we’re excited to finally be able to experience this film for ourselves beginning June 10.

What Is Wyrm About?

Wyrm is a high concept dystopian coming-of-age story with a lo-fi aesthetic. Set in an alternate version of the 1990s, Wyrm’s writer/director Christopher Winterbauer credited “the Vaporwave aesthetic of the early-2000s with that nostalgia for early Macintoshes” as the inspiration behind both the film's neon look and its soundtrack.

The main character, Wyrm, is an awkward young teen who loves dinosaurs and is worried that he’s being left behind by his peers, who have all gotten their first kiss. While a common concern for many teens, first kisses are especially important in Wyrm’s world as they allow the electronic collar children are fitted with to come off. Having your collar “popped” is a sign of maturity and grants teens access to freedom and fun. As Wyrm has not completed this step of the “No Child Left Alone Program”, he must still wear his collar and is in danger of being held back in school, something that is causing him great shame and anxiety.

Wyrm is feeling especially lost and left behind as his older brother recently died and his parents, both grieving in their own ways, are largely unavailable, leaving Wyrm and his sister Myrcella (who has just gotten her own first kiss with a foreign exchange student) largely in the care of their Uncle Chet.

In an interesting choice, Wyrm opts to resolve the issue of Wyrm’s first kiss partway through the film, choosing to use the rest of the film to explore other aspects of growing up and the consequences of Wyrm’s behavior and tendency towards selfishness. When talking with Filmhounds about the movie, Winterbauer said he wanted to emphasize how growing up is a process and not simply an event. Thinking about his own adolescence he related “feeling like ‘oh if this just happens, I’ll be good’, and of course, it’s never the case with anything in life.”

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Wyrm?

Wyrm’s young protagonist is played by Theo Taplitz. Taplitz received praise for his performance as Jake Jardine in 2016’s Little Men, and he also played Justin in 2018’s Gringo. Taplitz has also written, directed, and acted in his own shorts including Teeth, Dybbuk, and Flight.

Lulu Wilson plays Izzy, one of the other teens in the film and a potential love interest for Wyrm. You may remember Wilson from her effective performance as young Shirley in Mike Flanagan’s eerie miniseries The Haunting of Hill House. Other members of the young cast include UFO’s Cece Abbey, Lukas Gage who has made a name for himself on projects including Euphoria and The White Lotus, and Azure Brandi, who plays Wyrm’s twin sister Myrcella.

Other stars of Wyrm include The Mare of Easttown’s Sosie Bacon and Rosemarie DeWitt, who you may recognize from The Staircase and La La Land. Wyrm’s Uncle Chet is played by The Mindy Project and Casual’s Tommy Dewey.

Wyrm is written and directed by Christopher Winterbauer and was his first feature film when he made it in 2019. Winterbauer has since directed 2022’s Moonshot. In the past, Winterbauer has written and directed multiple shorts including Breakdown and Bosom Buddies. He also wrote and directed the 2017 short Wyrm, which has the same basic premise as the feature film and also stars some of the same young actors, though the role of Wyrm was played by Reid Miller in the short.

Wyrm’s Vaporwave-influenced score was created by composer David Boman. Boman is also behind the soundtrack to the Winterbauer-directed Moonshot. Wyrm is produced by Helen Estabrook and Sarah Patzer. Estabrook is known for having produced films including Tully and Whiplash. Patzer was also involved with producing Tully and also worked as an assistant for several other films produced by Helen Estabrook.

