Vertical entertainment released a new trailer for Wyrm, a coming-of-age story set in a dystopic alternated version of the 90s where having your first kiss in high school is mandatory. Starring Theo Taplitz as the titular character, the wacky comedy follows a teenager fighting to get his first kiss in order to move on to the next grade.

The trailer introduces a weird version of the 90s where every first-year high school student must complete a Level One Sexuality requirement to advance their studies: kissing. To enforce this bizarre policy, every kid must wear an electronic collar that only unlocks after they get their first kiss. Unfortunately for Wyrm, he’s the only one left behind, as no girl seems interested in his passion for dinosaurs or his habits of recording other people’s conversations. As time goes by, Wyrm starts to get more desperate and will try to do anything to get that first kiss, including offering money to colleagues or injuring himself to seem braver.

While Wyrm’s trailer is bright and full of funny moments, the film is using its weird alternate reality to tell a unique coming-of-age story. Through the rules of its alternate reality, Wyrm intends to discuss the pressure teenagers feel to find love and explore their bodies and the loneliness of people who can’t find a partner in time. So, it’s just like Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster. Only less disturbing and a lot funnier.

Written and directed by Christopher Winterbauer, Wyrm toured through different film festivals to critical acclaim. The film is the feature directorial debut of Winterbauer and is based on his short of the same name. Wyrm’s cast also includes Lulu Wilson, Azure Brandi, Sosie Bacon, Natasha Rothwell, Tommy Dewey, Dan Bakkedahl, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jenna Ortega, and Lukas Gage.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wyrm:

Set in a mid-90’s alternate reality, the Whitners are a strange family dealing with the aftermath of the death of their oldest son, Dylan. Mrs. Whitner is off on a thousand-mile trail trek and Mr. Whitner spends most of his time at work or in the bathroom, and twins, Myrcella and Wyrm, are basically being raised by their Uncle Chet. The twins also happen to be the last two in their grade to pass the Level One sexuality requirement: a school-mandated program enforced by electronic collars that detach when the wearer kisses someone. But when Myrcella makes out with the foreign exchange student, it leaves poor Wyrm as the lone kid waiting to pop his collar. And due to the rules of the No Child Left Alone program, he must pop it soon to move on to the next grade. Desperate and running out of time, Wyrm tries everything in his power to get that kiss, move on, and grow up.

Wyrm becomes available in theaters and on VOD this June 10. Check out the new trailer below.

