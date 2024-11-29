Deadpool & Wolverine finished its theatrical run as the second-highest-grossing movie of the year ($1.3 billion), surpassed only by Inside Out 2, the animated flick that left theaters as one of the 10 highest-grossing movies ever. While much of the film’s success can be credited to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman making their MCU debut as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, the film also features several cameos that certainly helped boost its box office stature. One of those cameos is X-23/Laura, the mutant portrayed by Dafne Keen who made her debut in Logan (2017) and reprised her role in the 2024 superhero tentpole. To celebrate Laura’s MCU debut, Hot Toys announced a new figure for the clawed mutant on its official Instagram page based on her appearance in the film, featuring her signature outfit and even the iconic pink sunglasses.

This is the first but certainly not the last Deadpool & Wolverine figure of the Void’s resistance heroes to come either, as the company recently teased that four new figures of the team, consisting of X-23, Elektra, Blade, and Gambit, were all coming soon. Wesley Snipes’ reprisal as Blade was certainly a surprise given his rumored history with Ryan Reynolds, which the two even poke fun at with a joke in the film, but Channing Tatum’s Gambit figure is certainly the one to look out for, as fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting the news that Tatum will return as Gambit in a future MCU project. Jennifer Garner also portrayed Elektra in the 2003 Daredevil movie before toplining her own solo film and was rewarded with a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as well.

What Other Figures Has Hot Toys Announced Lately?

Around the same time that Hot Toys teased that Deadpool & Wolverine resistance figures were coming, the studio embraced its darker side and teamed up with DC for new Batman figures, including a figure based on The Dark Knight’s appearance in the DC Comic Book, The Dark Knight Returns, as well as a new Heath Ledger Joker figure and a figure of Michael Keaton’s Batmissile. Hot Toys also ventured to a Galaxy Far, Far Away to announce a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Figure of a Purge Trooper Commander, one of the fiercest foes for Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) in the hit video game.

The X-23 Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Deadpool & Wolverine, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

