2024 was a huge year for Marvel thanks to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The billion-dollar blockbuster saw the return of Hugh Jackman's famous X-Man and Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With the Mouth. This adventure saw the two unlikely partners join the MCU. However, these title heroes weren't the only major characters that made a comeback. Dafne Keen’s X-23 was among the Fox Marvel characters to leap into this iconic shared universe. Now, X-23 is getting a new figure from Hasbro.

A part of Hasbro's Marvel Legends six-inch scale figure series, X-23 will be included in a new two-pack with Warpath. They’re inspired by how they appear in various X-Men and X-Force comics. The set will come with nine accessories. This includes four alternate hands and an alternate head for X-23, alongside two alternate hands and two knives for Warpath. The latter made his live-action debut in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, where he was played by Booboo Stewart.

X-23’s Journey to the MCU