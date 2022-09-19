The Star Wars universe is about to get bigger. Andor is almost here! Hitting Disney+ Sept. 21st with three new episodes, fans will finally get to see the beginning days of the rebellion against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. The series follows the titular rebel hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and his never-ending fight for freedom.

Set during the height of the Empire's power, the people of the galaxy live in fear under the Emperor's thumb, but not all are afraid to stand up for what's right and take the fight to the empire. Andor will encompass all facets of the rebellion's beginning days from Mon Mothma's political struggles in the Imperial Senate to the guerilla warfare down in the trenches. The Empire's days are numbered.

Bodhi Rook

Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) played a crucial role in taking down the Death Star. Once a cargo pilot for the Empire, Rook defected to the Alliance on a mission to help deliver a message from Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) about the Death Star's weaknesses. He eventually joined in the fight against the Empire, giving his life to get the Death Star plans into rebel hands.

With Andor taking place several years before Rogue One, Rook would still be a part of the Empire during the time of the series. It would be interesting to see him when he was still loyal to the Empire and potentially provide more insight as to why he eventually defected.

Baze:

Baze Malbus (Wen Jiang) along with his friend, Chiruit (Donnie Yen) were both Guardians of the Whills, meant to protect the Temple of Kyber in Jedha City. Once the Empire came and all the Jedi were eradicated in Order 66, the Guardians of the Whills disbanded and Maze became a freelance assassin.

Maze became cynical and lost his faith after the Imperial occupation. Using his skills as a mercenary instead of a protector. Given that he is now a freelancer during the time of Andor he could show up anywhere in the galaxy.Potentially helping either side of the war.

Bail Organa

Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) was one of the most important figures in the Rebellion. Having first been a senator in the Galactic Republic, he was one of the few who openly spoke up during the Republic's decline and continued to do so behind closed doors after its fall to the Empire.

He, along with Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), were the de facto leaders of the Rebellion, providing wealth and supplies for the insurgents. Given his vital role in the beginning days of the Rebellion, it is more than likely that he will show up sometime in Andor.

Chiruit

Chiruit, like Baze, was once a Guardian of the Whills. A blind warrior monk, Chiruit took his vows very seriously and acted as a spiritual guide for the disillusioned. Unlike his friend, Chiruit remained hopeful during the days of the Empire, never losing hope that one day they would be defeated.

He played a hand in the Empire's defeat, sacrificing himself on Scarif alongside Baze. Although he was blind, Chiruit was a skilled warrior who took down multiple enemies at a time while reciting a chant about the Force. A character as complex and interesting as Chiruit would be awesome to see more of before his ultimate demise.

Jyn Erso

The Rebels would never have won if it weren't for Jyn (Felicity Jones) and her sacrifice. It was she who got the plans out to Princess Leia, which ultimately led to the destruction of the Death Star and the eventual fall of the Galactic Empire. Her father was the lead engineer of the Death Star and the one who secretly provided its weakness in hopes of one day destroying it.

Jyn was once a freedom fighter with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) before leaving to become a low-level criminal. She kept her head down during the time of the Empire with no thoughts of helping stop it. She may not be the hero she was in Rogue One but a quick cameo of what she's up to during Andor would be a welcome addition.

Orson Krennic

Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) was the egotistical imperial commander responsible for the construction of the Death Star. A cold, calculating man who manipulated anyone around him for his own personal gain. Even his best friend, Galen Erso, whom he took from his family and killed his wife.

Krennic was a compelling and complex villain that shined in Rogue One. He would be deep into the construction of his super weapon during the time of Andor and could potentially be causing trouble for some rebel groups. It'd be great to see more of his character before his ultimate demise.

Darth Vader

This one might be a stretch, but having Vader show up in any Star Wars media is always a win. Depending on whose side you're on that is. The Dark Lord of the Sith would be at the height of his power during Andor and could cause some real problems for the rebels. Especially if they're in a hallway

Vader would be something of an urban legend at this point to most people. A scary boogeyman clad in black armor that takes out any threat against the Empire. Some don't even believe he's real but those that do would be trembling with fear at just the sound of his name. Even if Vader doesn't show up it would be cool to see how others react to him being around the galaxy, always being a looming threat in the shadows for the rebels.

K-2SO

K2 (Alan Tudyk) was once an imperial security droid before being reprogrammed by Cassian to help the rebellion. Since then, he and Cassian were thick as thieves, going on countless missions together for the rebellion.

It seems that, at least at the beginning of the series, K2 has not yet met Cassian and joined the rebellion. Perhaps we will see just how the two first met and why Cassian even decided to reprogram him in the first place. It seems like a sure bet that it's not a matter of if K2 will show up but when.

