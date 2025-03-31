On the sci-fi series The X-Files, FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), a believer in the paranormal, and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), a skeptic scientist assigned to debunk Mulder's work, made up the FBI's most unwanted, as Mulder so eloquently put it, and investigated cases with no obvious rational explanation. The show premiered in 1993, and its original run lasted until 2002, totaling just over 200 episodes and making it one of the longest-running sci-fi shows in TV history. Its success led to two films—The X-Files: Fight the Future, released during the show's run, and The X-Files: I Want to Believe, released in 2008, as well as a brief revival in 2016, which lasted two seasons. The series was created by Chris Carter.

The best episodes of The X-Files make it clear just why the show was so successful and enjoyed such longevity. It had some incredible episodes of television in its time on the air, from standalone "monster of the week" stories to episodes—often season premieres and finales—dealing with the show's overarching mythology of government conspiracies and powerful figures like the Cigarette-Smoking Man, often written by Carter himself. While some of its earliest episodes were among its most memorable, the series truly hit its stride about midway through its run, when it was consistently at its best.