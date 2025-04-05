For a total of 11 seasons—nine in its original run, two in a reboot—and two movies, FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) worked together on the bureau's strangest cases on The X-Files. The original series' run on Fox lasted from 1993 until 2002, followed by a reboot from 2016 until 2018, making it one of the longest-running sci-fi shows in TV history, with a clear influence on similar shows which followed. It was created by Chris Carter and also led to two spin-off series, Millennium and The Lone Gunmen. An X-Files reboot is rumored to be in the works, with Ryan Coogler at the helm.

In addition to Mulder and Scully, The X-Files also featured plenty of other characters over the years, from their colleagues at the bureau to the informants helping them and even their friends and family. It's hard to imagine the series without Mulder and Scully—they made the series what it was—but other characters were just as crucial, from mysterious villains like the Cigarette Smoking Man and members of the Syndicate to allies like their superior Skinner and the helpful Lone Gunmen.