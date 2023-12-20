The Big Picture "Christmas Carol" and "Emily" are two X-Files episodes that tackle darker subject matter during the holiday season.

The episodes explore Dana Scully's journey as she investigates the mysterious death of a woman and discovers a connection to her own abducted child.

Scully's character arc is deeply affected as she experiences motherhood and loss, highlighting the importance of family and her faith.

Known best for its incredibly detailed conspiracy theories, its zany monster-of-the-week episodes, and its exceptional leads, The X-Files isn't exactly a show you think back on when it comes to the holiday season. Sure, like seemingly every genre show, there's a Christmas episode or two, but they aren't usually your first picks when it comes to sitting around and watching some holiday cheer. Although fans often flock to "How The Ghosts Stole Christmas" as their go-to Mulder & Scully holiday adventure, there's a Season 5 two-parter that was infinitely more intricate and tackled a darker subject matter: "Christmas Carol" and "Emily."

What Happens in "Christmas Carol" and "Emily"?

In "Christmas Carol," FBI Special Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) flies to San Diego to spend Christmas with her brother, sister-in-law, and mother after tragically losing her sister Melissa (Melinda McGraw) two years prior. While there, Scully gets a call from an unknown woman telling her that someone needs her help. Upon arriving at the location of the call, Scully discovers that the woman is dead, leaving behind a husband and an adoptive daughter named Emily (Lauren Diewold). Believing Emily to be Melissa's hidden child (she bears an uncanny resemblance), Scully takes an interest in the case, discovering that Emily is involved in some sort of medical experiment that her father refuses to disclose anything about.

Eventually, the husband confesses to the murder, but upon realizing there's something bigger at play, Scully arrives too late and finds his body hanging in his cell. Not believing for a second that he killed himself, Scully makes moves to adopt Emily as her own. Things get even more complicated when she discovers on Christmas morning that Emily isn't her sister's child at all, but her own, conceived via her genetic material that was stolen when she was abducted during the second season. This leads us to "Emily," where Scully's partner FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) arrives in San Diego days later to help uncover what was being done to Emily and aid Scully in adopting her own child.

But it isn't long before things get out of hand. It turns out that the doctor involved is working with a group of alien shapeshifters, and while we never learn the specifics of their operation–other than the fact that they are using the material from abducted women to create other alien-human hybrid children like Emily–we do learn that without their regular treatments, Emily will die. Rather than subject her daughter to a lifetime of manipulation from these creatures, Scully makes the hard choice not to continue injecting her with whatever synthetic was made to keep her alive. In the end, Scully loses her daughter and tragically doesn't even get to bury the body, which (as evidence) is promptly stolen by members of the conspiracy.

This 'X-Files' Two-Parter Parallels 'Scrooge,' But With One Big Twist

Image via FOX

Christmas carols are known for their miraculous once-in-a-lifetime happenings that cannot be explained in any rational. That's part of why we love them, and what makes this time of year so magical. Turns out, the talented minds being "Christmas Carol" (Vince Gilligan, John Shiban, and Frank Spotnitz) took some creative inspiration from the 1951 Alistair Sim film Scrooge. Not only is Emily's surname a reference to the actor, but Scully's encounter with the ghost over the phone paired with her dreams of the past, present, and future made for an odd nod to the Charles Dickens' story on which the episode takes its name.

Scully's past chronicles her time as a child in 1968 (played by Joey Shea) when she accidentally killed a bunny, as well as the Christmas of 1976 when she was gifted her trademark cross necklace (and played by Gillian Anderson's own younger sister Zoë Anderson). Both events include her and her sister Melissa (who is even played by Emily actress Lauren Diewold in the 1968 flashback) as she meditates on the formative years that brought her to where she is now. And let's not forget the flashback to the time Melissa doubled as the Ghosts of Christmas Present and Future by encouraging Scully to pursue the FBI. Not only does she spring her sister towards the future, but it's a healthy reflection on a past Christmas that feels like something out of your standard holiday drama.

But this is The X-Files, which means that things need to get a bit weirder. Just as Ebenezer Scrooge's future is uncertain in A Christmas Carol, so too is Scully's dream here. At the beginning of "Emily," she sees herself wandering through the desert. But while sifting through the sand, she finds her cross necklace, the same necklace she was given as a child, and which she gifted to Emily in the previous episode. But unlike Scrooge, who learns from the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, Scully's future comes true. No, the two-parter doesn't end with her in the desert, but upon opening Emily's casket to look once more upon her daughter, she finds only sandbags, and her own cross necklace buried within, symbolizing that, despite this horrible tragedy, Scully has kept her faith.

This 'X-Files' Two-Parter Also Shares Similarities With Dickens' Classic

Image via FOX

Like many holiday-themed stories that center around the paranormal, The X-Files' first attempt really tugs at the heartstrings in oddly conflicting ways. Gillian Anderson's performance here is immaculate, and this Scully-centric story is one of the most underrated arcs on the show, but that's not all it has going for it. Using the backdrop of "the most wonderful time of the year," "Christmas Carol" highlights the innocence of childhood through both mother and daughter, while reminding us of the harsh realities of mortality in the process.

In the episode's 1968 flashback, a young Scully hides a rabbit away to try and keep it as a pet, not realizing that putting it in a box in her basement is ultimately what kills it. Juxtaposed with Emily herself, a three-year-old who innocently bears both her parents' deaths without hardly recognizing they're gone, this idea of the relationship between innocence and death is a tough one to swallow, for Scully included. But it actually tracks back to Dickens' original classic, primarily in the form of Tiny Tim. Tim may not be on death's door when we first meet him in A Christmas Carol, but we know from Scrooge's vision of the future that without the proper treatment, he soon will be. This prompts Scrooge's own sanctification as he vows to keep the boy in good health as best he can.

Unfortunately, as we've established, Emily doesn't get the same Christmas miracle that Tiny Tim does, but just like Scrooge, Scully shows her more mercy than she's ever been shown before. By stopping Emily's treatment, Scully removes the girl from the Syndicate conspiracy entirely, and though they likely are the ones behind the body snatch at the end of "Emily," the poor girl's soul has gone to a better place. In a reversal of what happened to Mulder's younger sister Samantha (originally played by Vanessa Morley), who was used again and again for cloning and experimental purposes before her death, Emily was gifted eternal life, leaving behind only the symbol of Scully's faith to help her mother recognize that she is finally at peace.

Emily Marks a Turn in Dana Scully's Arc on 'The X-Files'

Image via FOX

Although many of the ideas of grief and coming to terms with her faith were explored earlier this season, the "Christmas Carol"/"Emily" two-parter marks a significant turn in Scully's character arc. Namely, she realizes both how much she wishes she could have a child (something she cannot do after her Season 2 abduction) and what it's like to have one of her own. In loving Emily, Scully experiences the sort of love that only a mother can feel for her child, only for that to be abruptly taken away from her. This wouldn't be the first time that Scully would miraculously have a child only to have to give them up.

In Season 8, we learn that Scully is pregnant with another alien-human hybrid because of the experiments done on her, with Mulder the father this time around (unless you really believe that the Cigarette Smoking Man was telling the truth, but that's a whole other story). But after giving birth to the alien Messiah, Scully gives up William for adoption after his first birthday to save him from the conspiracy that threatens to use him as a weapon. It isn't until over a decade later that she reunites with her son, but that reunion is also short-lived. The end of The X-Files' second revival season (and eleventh overall) reveals that Scully is once again pregnant with Mulder's child, this time opening the door for a truly happy ending for the character.

Many have noted that Scully deserves better than that, but this Season 5 holiday two-parter reminds us just how much the character has lost, and that being a mother is more important to her than she'd ever imagined. This conflict is eventually concluded in the unofficial third part of this story, "All Souls," later in the fifth season. "All Souls" also doubles as an Easter episode, a fitting follow-up to this Christmas two-parter where Scully works through her conflicting emotions during a case that involves deeply spiritual forces.

'The X-Files' Had an Interesting Track Record With Christmas Episodes

Image via FOX

The following season, The X-Files aired "How The Ghosts Stole Christmas," another holiday episode in which Mulder and Scully are haunted by a couple of ghosts who are lonely on Christmas Eve. It's a fun episode with plenty of laughs and cries to go around (the agents even exchange Christmas presents at the end), but it's nowhere near as intricate and personal as "Christmas Carol" and "Emily" fight to be. Just as the Nativity story at Christmas concerns the birth of a miraculous child in Jesus Christ, who himself was born to die to save others, so too does this X-Files two-parter chronicle the events of a miraculous child who is born only to die, loved in between by her mother.

The X-Files is available to stream on both Hulu and Freevee.

