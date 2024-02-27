The Big Picture Chris Carter approves of Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot, excited to see the new diverse cast.

Carter won't be involved, but is curious about tackling tough subject matters in the series.

The X-Files had a successful run with deeply layered alien conspiracies and iconic pair Mulder and Scully.

X-Files creator Chris Carter has talked to Ryan Coogler about the Black Panther director's upcoming reboot of the show - and he wants to believe. Carter says the new series has his blessing. In a new interview with The Wrap, Carter reports that Disney (who owns the series after their acquisition of 20th Century Fox) and Coogler approached him regarding the new series, and says "I’m honored that they came to me and asked me, not for my permission, but my blessing." So far, we don't know much about Coogler's vision for the series, although the initial reports of the project noted that it will have a more diverse cast than its predecessor.

We do know that Carter will not be involved with the series, as he was with its two-season revival on Fox from 2016-2018, but he is interested in seeing what Coogler comes up with. "I’m curious. It’s not the easiest show to write because of the subject matter. It’s not like Law & Order where you have the crime of the week. You have to imagine 'what if' and that 'what if' is oftentimes hard to tackle." Carter is also the creator of the TV series Millennium and Harsh Realm, as well as the X-Files spinoff The Lone Gunmen. He currently has an exhibition of his artwork running in Los Angeles.

What Is 'The X-Files'?

The X-Files, which premiered on Fox in 1993, centers around two FBI agents, who are assigned to investigate strange and paranormal cases - the so-called 'x-files'. Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) is a devout believer in the supernatural, and strives to solve the disappearance of his sister, who he believes was abducted by aliens. His partner is Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), a medical doctor and skeptic who puts a damper on Mulder's flights of fancy. The series was a mixture of so-called "mythology" episodes that explored the larger alien conspiracy inside the US government, and "monster of the week" episodes, in which Mulder and Scully investigated strange phenomena unrelated to the show's overarching plotlines. The show became a huge hit for Fox, thanks to its edgy take on science fiction and horror and the electric chemistry between the two stars, which led to years of "will-they-or-won't-they" storylines. Over time, Duchovny began to drift away from the show to be replaced with Robert Patrick, and its conspiracies became increasingly convoluted; it was canceled in 2002 following its ninth season. It came back, along with Duchovny and Anderson, for two abbreviated tenth and eleventh seasons, in 2016 and 2017; reviews were uneven, and the show returned to the FBI's basement.

The X-Files in its heyday was successful enough to spawn a theatrical film that continued its plotlines; The X-Files: Fight the Future was a hit with critics and audiences in the summer of 1998. Its 2008 sequel The X-Files: I Want to Believe, released six years after the show's cancelation, was less successful.

Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for 1998's The X-Files: Fight the Future below.