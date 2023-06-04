During its original nine-year run on Fox, The X-Files was no stranger to pushing boundaries. From aliens to serial killers and government conspiracies to vicious monsters, virtually no terrifying or mysterious stone was left unturned over 202 episodes. But no episode can lay claim to the impact of the fourth season's second episode. Titled "Home," it premiered on October 11, 1996, and instantly garnered notoriety for its graphic content. Pulling no punches, the controversial episode tackled taboo subject matter including incest and infanticide and was infamously barred from airing on television for a full three years. And when it did finally return to viewers' living rooms, "Home" became the first of the series to receive a TV-MA rating.

What Is the 'X-Files' Episode "Home" About?

Written by series regulars Glen Morgan and James Wong, this Monster-of-the-Week outing kicks off with a shocker. Following a particularly intense pre-titles sequence depicting the brutal birth and burial of a deformed infant, Agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) are dispatched to the rural town of Home, Pennsylvania after the lifeless newborn is discovered. Speaking with local authorities, Mulder and Scully learn about the Peacocks, a trio of brothers living in an old, decrepit house in the immediate vicinity. Although little is known about the family, the local sheriff ominously informs the agents that the Peacocks have sustained themselves for generations by "raising their own stock," which in turn raises more than a few questions about their potential involvement in the grotesque crime. Spooked by the sudden FBI presence in town, the Peacocks murder the sheriff, his wife, and a local deputy, setting the stage for a showdown that reveals a horrifying truth.

"Home" takes viewers on a disturbingly wild ride that subverts the idyllic exterior of small-town living. Contrasting grisly content with hallmarks of Americana, notably the Peacocks' Cadillac and the use of Johnny Mathis' pop song "Wonderful! Wonderful!" as a double homicide plays out, the episode led the already lurid series into uncharted narrative and thematic territory. But after "Home" premiered and was viewed by millions, a firestorm of controversy erupted. Despite receiving largely positive reviews and scoring high in the Nielsen ratings, the episode's fate was effectively sealed when the decision was made to shelve it from further broadcasts as a rerun.

How Did 'X-Files' Writers Come Up With the Idea for "Home"?

After a hiatus from the series, writers Glen Morgan and James Wong returned for the fourth season, and "Home" was their first episode back (aptly titled in reference to their homecoming of sorts). Speaking to The New York Times, Wong claimed that though he and Morgan were contracted to write four episodes for the season, they thought "Home" would be their most "down-the-middle, straightforward X-Files of them all." Little did they know that what they'd considered straightforward would later be dubbed "sick" by a producer.

Morgan and Wong revealed that they drew on multiple sources of inspiration for their teleplay. Brother's Keeper, a 1992 documentary about an alleged murder in rural New York, as well as a personal anecdote in a Charlie Chaplin biography, had a significant influence on the episode. Regarding the latter, Morgan explains,

"Before he was famous he was traveling in musical theater, and he rented a room in a tenement with a family that took a liking to him. They said, 'Hey, we got something to show you.' And they take him up to a room with a cot, and under the cot was a man on a platform, and he was wheeled out and they stood him up and they clapped and danced and the guy did tricks. It just seemed like such a horrifying situation, and I’d been trying to use it."

The episode's use of Johnny Mathis' "Wonderful! Wonderful!" was also something the writers were looking to incorporate into a horror story. Morgan said of the tune, "I personally find sweet melodic pop songs creepy. It has nothing to do with the words. It is the orchestration and that odd lonely whistle that disturbs me." Upon reading their script, Mathis unsurprisingly found its content objectionable and denied access to the song, but an associate producer was able to secure an uncanny cover by singer Kenny James. Morgan, Wong, and director Kim Manners put the song to perfectly menacing use, highlighting a juxtapositional sense of upbeat lyricism and dread, culminating in sheer horror as the Peacock brothers commit murder.

What Was the Reaction to "Home"?

Though they'd consciously set out to write a terrifying episode, Morgan and Wong were taken aback by how negatively some reacted to "Home." After a screening for network executives, the feedback from some was less than stellar. Wong said during the New York Times interview, "I remember getting a call from a producer. He goes, 'You guys are sick!' I thought, 'What is he talking about?' I thought we had done more extreme stuff." Morgan agreed, recalling of the episode's legacy, "Jim and I are both surprised at the reaction. I don’t know if anyone would remember it if it wasn’t kind of banned. It took on this kind of legend."

Due to its graphic content, Fox removed "Home" from its rerun catalog and relegated it to broadcast limbo. But viewers would finally get another chance to see it on Halloween, 1999, when the network ran it for the first time in three years. An ad for the episode ominously proclaimed, "Only on Halloween would we dare air an episode so controversial it's been banned from television for three years. Consider yourself warned." Although television ratings didn't exist when "Home" first aired (they debuted just months later), this time Fox made certain to assign it a TV-MA rating. It would be the first and only time an episode of the series received such a rating.

The Lasting Legacy of "Home"

As one of The X-Files' most notorious hours of programming, much has been made about the staying impact of "Home." Frequently cited by fans and critics alike as one of the series' most memorable and terrifying outings, its legacy likely stems from the uncomfortable acknowledgment that the monstrous Peacocks are merely human. In crafting their grisly tale, Glen Morgan and James Wong held a mirror up to one of society's darkest corners, reflecting a portrait of deranged human behavior that's just as harrowing, if not more so, than any kind of behavior committed by a fantastical monster conjured up in a writer's room. While it's often tempting, and sometimes necessary, to dismiss disturbing content as too out of this world or far-fetched to be taken literally, "Home" doesn't afford viewers such a luxury. Through its exploration of repulsive and taboo subject matter, it's an episode rooted in a horrifying yet recognizable reality, and the truth is always more frightening than fiction.