The Big Picture The X-Files: Fight the Future is a daring expansion of the series, capturing the essence fans love in a movie format.

This film reveals terrifying alien moments, like a chilling attack and an underground lab, emphasizing the danger of these creatures.

Despite the excitement of the movie, the show's subsequent seasons took a different direction, leaving the alien threat unresolved.

Very few television shows can generate such a strong fan following that they run for nearly a decade, produce two feature films, and are eventually revived with the original cast members for another batch of episodes, but The X-Files is one of them. Back in the mid-'90s, the show's alien conspiracy arc was ramping up into something global and unprecedented. The mythology of The X-Files had become incredibly complex, and the ratings for the series were through the roof. So, in 1998, the creative team behind the show decided to expand their reach into theaters with the theatrical film The X-Files: Fight the Future, and it gave us one of the scariest alien moments in the entire franchise.

What Is 'The X-Files: Fight the Future' About?

The summer of 1998 was an exciting time. The X-Files was on a break between its fifth and sixth seasons, movies like Armageddon and Saving Private Ryan were hitting theaters, and X-Files creator Chris Carter's sister series Millennium was heading into its third, and what would be final, season after a climactic sophomore outing. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were television stars about to become movie stars too, all while playing the same characters they were famous for on the small screen. But rather than being a one-off film that ignored how the fifth season ended, The X-Files continued with Fox Mulder and Dana Scully stuck on an unwanted assignment in Dallas, Texas, where their world changes yet again.

Season 5 concluded with the shocking finale titled "The End," which saw Mulder and Scully kicked off the X-Files and the division shut down entirely. This episode, which telegraphs itself as the end of the series in preparation for feature film continuations, puts Mulder and Scully through the wringer as the infamous Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) rids the FBI of the X-Files seemingly for good. He even burns their basement office to a crisp, with all the files inside. With that, Mulder and Scully are removed from their paranormal activities, leading right into the Texas bombing they fail to stop at the beginning of the 1998 film (which is easily one of the coolest sequences in the movie).

The X-Files: Fight the Future is an explosive, action-packed, and daringly dramatic culmination of the series up until this point. The movie, helmed by longtime X-Files director Rob Bowman, captures the essence of what fans love about the series while making Mulder and Scully as impressive on the big screen as they are on television. Though a bit of a mixed bag in terms of critical responses, Fight the Future was cemented in the X-Files canon as essential viewing. The show takes from the film as if it were another (albeit, extended) episode, though with a few more revelations than audiences are used to — which may have left some viewers confused if they happened to miss the film in theaters before tuning back in for Season 6 later that November.

'Fight the Future's Alien Scene Is Frightening in More Ways Than One

One such revelation revealed in The X-FIles: Fight the Future is that aliens can gestate within human host bodies, a la the Alien franchise. More than that, it's the series' trademark black oil virus (called "Purity" by the Syndicate) that triggers this transformation, and the conspiracy attempts to hide it by blowing up the bodies in a false flag-level terror attack in Dallas. But the movie's most frightening moment comes at just under an hour into the film, acting as a dark echo of the flashback to 35,000 B.C. that we're tossed into from the get-go. Here, Jeffrey DeMunn’s Syndicate doctor Ben Bronschweig ventures underground in the Texan desert where a makeshift laboratory has been crafted, hoping to check on the alien subject he'd been handling. It's here that everything goes very wrong.

Once down in the tunnel, he sees that the alien creature is no longer in the host body, which it has decimated, and is hiding in the darkness. But instead of waiting for his team or climbing out before it decides to attack him, Bronschweig hesitates. It's not long before the long-clawed alien arrives, and it attacks the scientist within an inch of his life. Naturally, the other conspirators leave him to die, and in his final moments, dangling off a steel ladder, he's ripped from life by the creature who thrusts him into its lair to devour him whole. Even as far as The X-Files goes (and there are some pretty gruesome moments on the show), this one stands out as one of the most horrific, especially as far as alien violence is concerned.

Probably the worst part is the moment before we even glimpse the creature. Although there is a version of the long-clawed alien in the film's opening sequence, this time it's shrouded almost entirely in shadow. As the alien stalks DeMunn's character in the darkness (no doubt preparing the actor for his future work in The Mist), we feel an aching sense of despair that creeps up as silently as the creature itself does. Bronschweig isn't getting out of this alive, and everyone knows it. But still, seeing it unfold is unbearable, especially after his thoughtless colleagues lock him in with the experiment and bury him alive beneath the Texan wastelands. Talk about brutal.

'The X-Files: Fight the Future' Expands the Alien Threat

Though the scene only lasts a minute or two, it does its job of revealing just how dangerous these creatures really are. Even if not every alien shown on The X-Files is one of these long-clawed creatures (this one in particular was designed first for the movie), the threat remains. Mulder has spent much of Season 5 doubting his belief in the existence of extraterrestrials, and this results in a long arc where the FBI agent refuses to pursue the Syndicate much further. But if the fifth season itself hadn't cemented Mulder's faith, The X-Files movie sure helped. Though our hero doesn't see what happened to Bronschweig, he later witnesses firsthand the destructive power and impressive force that the alien Colonists have at their disposal.

Near the end of the film, the conspiracy decides to abduct Scully once again, taking her just after she and Mulder are about to seal the deal on their romantic interest with one another. But instead of locking lips, the distressed agent (who is stung by one of the Syndicate's strange bees) is taken to a mothership hidden beneath the icy surface of Antarctica where she, along with others, is meant to birth a new alien creature––all while undergoing unfathomable procedures. No, this isn't new for Scully, who has been abducted before, but there's no doubt that this time around, things get a bit more frightening, and could have easily resulted in her death or worse. Thankfully, Mulder is armed with an anti-alien vaccine that cancels out the black oil virus, which ends up saving Scully's life.

Fight the Future presents us with a hero willing to do just what the unofficial subtitle says, which is part of the film's strength. Mulder works tirelessly to track down and eventually rescue Scully from the frozen UFO. He does so just in time to see the spacecraft take off into the distance, but not before countless other extraterrestrials birth themselves and charge after them, nearly devouring our heroes before they can make it out in time. While this sequence isn't as visually terrifying as the alien attack from earlier, it's because of Bronschweig's death that we as the audience are better aware of the threat, and as a result, we feel a distinct fear as we watch Mulder drag Scully away from their doom. While there wasn't much doubt that they'd make it, it helps the sequence to be more thrilling nonetheless.

The Alien From the First 'X-Files' Movie Returned in the Show

But whatever happened to the long-clawed alien from the Texas desert? Well, that alien organism likely died or remained hidden in isolation after Bronschweig injected it with the Purity vaccine, but another long-clawed alien is seen in the very next episode of the show — the Season 6 premiere, "The Beginning." Spoiler alert: it's not another monster-of-the-week. As the X-Files are reopened by the FBI following the strange events of Fight the Future, Mulder and Scully are forced to fight their way back into their old office (which has since been restored). But, in that time, the black oil virus has reached its way to the deserts of Arizona, where another long-clawed alien has gestated before hiding out in a nuclear power plant.

As it turns out, these long-clawed aliens are more like newborns. They eventually evolve, as one does in "The Beginning," to become the standard Colonist aliens that we see frequently in the series, making this stage of their development the most feral. Strangely, this fearsome extraterrestrial never returns after the feature film and the first episode back that fall. Instead, the creature is retired, with the standard Colonists appearing in its stead. This is a bit odd given that the black oil virus is still out there, but rather than spend any time reliving the movie's highlights, the show goes in a different direction, effectively wrapping up the Syndicate story by the end of Season 7, which also sets itself to be something of a series finale.

Of course, The X-Files continued for two more seasons after that, despite David Duchovny's departure after Season 8 (though he returned for the Season 9 episode "William" and the two-part series finale "The Truth"). Years later, Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were reunited for The X-Files: I Want to Believe, a standalone feature film that picks up with Mulder and Scully years later, sans any talk about alien invasions. Even the revival seasons, which were released in 2016 and 2018, failed to pick up where the alien conspiracy story left off. There's no denying that The X-Files: Fight the Future was released during the show's absolute peak, and maybe, had they focused instead on making more movies, Mulder and Scully would've stopped the invasion for good. As it stands, the truth is still out there.

