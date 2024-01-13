The Big Picture "Ice" is an episode of The X-Files that pays homage to the '50s and '80s versions of The Thing, featuring isolated locations and dangerous unknown lifeforms.

The episode centers around an alien parasite, an Arctic worm, that can move under the skin, creating a sense of unease and tension.

The episode showcases the intense dynamics between Mulder and Scully as they navigate mistrust and paranoia while trying to uncover the truth about the alien worm.

Over in a research facility, a group of characters become paranoid when they get snowbound with an alien creature. It could either be The Thing or a certain ‘90 series. In Season 1 of The X-Files, one episode isn’t a ripoff to the sci-fi horror classic; it pays homage to the ’50s and ’80s versions of The Thing, as the iconic pair of FBI agents encounter a frightening monster in a terrific bottle episode. Isolated locations and dangerous, unknown lifeforms would become popular premises for The X-Files, but “Ice” did it first in the series run, putting a spin on what The Thing is known for.

The X-Files Two F.B.I. Agents, Fox Mulder the believer and Dana Scully the skeptic, investigate the strange and unexplained, while hidden forces work to impede their efforts.

This ‘X-Files’ Episode Is More Than a Remake of ‘The Thing’

When communication with a remote Alaskan research outpost goes dark, the “X-files” duo is sent in to uncover what happened. Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) join several others in an effort to make the trip a quick one before a storm blows through. But the case gets out of their control fairly quickly, trapping everyone with a deadly enemy that can take control of them from the inside. Show creator Chris Carter has explained in an interview how the film adaptations of John W. Campbell’s science fiction-horror novella Who Goes There? greatly inspired the episode, and while "Ice" may not be The X-Files episode that was infamously banned, it’s still one heck of a creepy hour of TV.

The opening sets up the mood for each of the adaptations. 1951's The Thing From Another World has breezy chit-chat and an air of excitement about a UFO discovery, while John Carpenter’s 1982 remake goes for dread, with a hauntingly minimal score by Ennio Morricone playing over the vast Antarctic setting. Carpenter’s The Thing eventually gets to the Norwegian research site with a team led by Kurt Russell, finding the outpost has been left with eerie visuals. There is a burnt corpse of the alien and a man who has slit his wrists, the intruding cold climate turning the dripping blood into icicles. What exactly happened to the Norwegian team isn’t shown, until the 2011 prequel offers their side of the story, but The X-Files doesn’t remain so mysterious. It jumps into the story with a cold open that can send shivers up anyone’s spine.

“Ice” opens with two scientists, one played by stuntman Ken Kirzinger (Freddy vs. Jason), who are the last survivors at the Icy Cape Research Compound. “We’re not... who we are,” one of them says in a final recorded message. Soon, they brawl until it leads to a standoff where they point guns at each other. Then, very slowly, they voluntarily aim their guns at themselves. After this murder-suicide at the facility, Mulder and Scully are assigned to look into it and meet with a small team. At the outpost, a dog lunges at Mulder and bites the helicopter pilot, Bear (Jeff Kober). Although what happens next doesn’t turn into big, grisly, spectacular practical effects like Carpenter did, The X-Files still achieves plenty of gross-outs.

Mulder and Scully Deal with a Creepy Alien Parasite in "Ice"

Image via Fox

There is no shapeshifting cosmic horror creature at the research outpost in “Ice.” This time it’s an alien parasite, an Arctic worm, that moves under the skin. Mulder, Scully, and the others have their first worm sighting when they sedate the aggressive dog and see it slither under the animal’s skin. Bear develops symptoms and is held down while the others extract the worm from the back of his neck, but upon removal, the worm kills the host. Looking through the paperwork left behind by the compound’s late researchers, there is evidence the worm was frozen from an ice core and the origins are from another planet. Makeup effects artist Toby Lindala deserves credit for how unsettling the worms get, putting a new meaning to getting under the viewer’s skin. To get the creepy effects, a real super mealworm was used for wider shots when it’s wiggling about; for those close-up shots when the worm has invaded a host, fake skin was laid out with beads pulled around to create the movement.

A slight muscle twitch or sudden itch while the episode plays, might confuse someone that there is one of these Arctic worms under their own skin. Not a pleasant thought, by any means. Anyone with helminthphobia won’t be a happy viewer, especially when Scully figures out the Arctic worms are territorial and if two are put together, they will kill each other. To prove this, a worm is placed into the infected dog’s ear and, despite how disgusting it is, it works. With the shorter runtime than any of the movies, the paranoia over who may be infected is just as intense with a limited cast compared to a larger ensemble in the adaptations of The Thing.

The ‘X-Files’ Guest Stars Increase the Paranoia in "Ice"

Image via Fox

Also stuck at the outpost is geologist Dr. Murphy (Steve Hytner) but the episode plays around with the possibility of a dark pairing to go up against Mulder and Scully in Dr. Hodge (Xander Berkeley) and Dr. Da Silva (Felicity Huffman), who both quickly turn into adversaries. Berkeley, in particular, is stellar, playing into the wretchedness he is known for: in Candyman as a neglectful husband, as a traitorous Secret Service agent in Air Force One, and in Terminator 2: Judgment Day as an agitated foster dad. Dr. Hodge loses his temper frequently with everyone around him — even Dr. Da Silva, with whom he has formed an unofficial partnership due to his distrust of the FBI agents. The safety of the “X-Files” agents isn’t guaranteed though. With “Ice” only the eighth episode in Season 1, the agents haven’t developed their bond yet and this episode pits them against each other.

Scully tries to defend Mulder against Hodge and Da Silva’s accusations of her partner being infected, but she is forced to pull her gun on him, who has aimed his own to hold everyone back. “Mulder, you may not be who you are,” she tells him. And it’s Mulder who lowers his gun first, showing the level of trust for Scully he has gained. Back to the pilot, Scully had been assigned as Mulder’s partner to keep an eye on him for the bureau and write a report on each case. “You got to trust me,” she tells him in the show’s first episode.

The first season would continue to see them grow, as individuals and together as a duo — but “Ice” is a key episode where viewers can see how they react in a high-stress situation. Mulder’s tendency to jump into action is what makes others uncertain of him, while Scully remains the logical one or tries her best to, but Mulder isn’t the one who should be quarantined, and unlike the dark, ambiguous ending to Carpenter’s The Thing, fans get an answer as to which character on The X-Files has become the alien worm’s host, and for new viewers of the episode, it makes for a genuinely surprising plot twist.

“Ice” is the opposite of “Darkness Falls,” a later Season 1 episode that again finds the agents stuck in the middle of nowhere with a dangerous lifeform. Instead of icy Alaska, it is the rainy, green Pacific Northwest forest, which ends up just as isolating. But Mulder and Scully never step foot outside during their time at the Alaskan outpost, unlike “Darkness Falls,” where they investigate the nearby land. “Ice” doesn’t get very snowy — the snow is kept for a singular establishing shot of the compound, which isn’t any old facility used. It's the same location served as Outpost 31 in Carpenter’s The Thing. Another major callback in the episode is Graeme Murray, who had been part of the art department on Carpenter's remake, then became the art director on the first three seasons of The X-Files, where he created the outpost set for "Ice." While the main action takes place indoors, where the characters are safe from the bad weather, they are confined with their brewing paranoia.

‘The Thing’ and ‘X-Files’ Share How Quickly We Can Mistrust One Another

Close

Black nodules appear on the skin, but they disappear after a while. Without clear signs of infection besides spotting movement under the skin, no one can truly confirm who is a host to the Arctic worm. The X-Files may not include The Thing’s monstrous body horror, but it emphasizes the use of paranoia to create a great homage that is familiar yet new. “Trust’s a tough thing to come by these days,” is said in The Thing, and then, in “Ice,” Dr. Hodge remarks, “I just want to make sure we are who we say we are” when requesting to see everyone’s credentials. No one trusts each other while they're stuck at the outpost. By the episode’s closing minutes, Mulder and Scully escape without getting answers about the alien worm, only to later learn that the government has destroyed the outpost entirely. It’s not just an alien lifeform that is dangerous, but Mulder and Scully’s own people who will continue to be an enemy to them.

“Ice” being an homage to The Thing isn’t the first time the show gave some love to pop culture. The pilot ends with an eerie image as the enigmatic Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) enters a Pentagon evidence room to add a small piece of evidence from an alien case Mulder and Scully looked into. It’s a huge room, with shelves that tower over him, a man who already has an intimidating presence without even speaking. The scene is a recreation of the ending to Raiders of the Lost Ark, where Indy (Harrison Ford) doesn’t know what has happened to the Ark of the Covenant, except that it’s in the hands of “top men.” Cut to a government official who carefully wheels the artifact within a massive warehouse. More than a decade later, The X-Files builds on secrecy and mistrust, where Mulder and Scully learn the U.S. government has sinister plans in store.

The Thing will continue to be influential in sci-fi and horror, and The X-Files found a way to, like the imitating alien, recreate several moments and themes, until it crafted a different story to fit into the show’s narrative. What would be worse for someone to confront, a shapeshifting alien or a skin-burrowing parasite? Good thing it can remain on-screen, and a viewer can choose to watch The Thing or “Ice.” In the rare case someone should find something weird frozen in a piece of ice, they need to just leave it where it is. Mulder and Scully would give the same warning.

The X-Files is streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu