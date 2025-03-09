The X-Files is a seminal '90s sci-fi show that popularized UFOs, government conspiracies, and attractive FBI agents. One of its hallmarks was its monster-of-the-week stories, which would typically consist of FBI agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigating a unique creature or villain in a standalone episode unrelated to the greater mythology of the series. Many of these episodes remain among the most popular of the series, including "Home," and "Squeeze," which feature iconic baddies like The Peacock Family and Eugene Victor Tooms.

With so many unforgettable monsters in The X-Files, which are the most terrifying ones? Many of these monsters left a lasting impression on viewers; from the horrifying Flukeman that haunted the sewers of New Jersey to the cursed Chinga doll of Maine, a great deal of these monsters were pure nightmare fuel. This list will rank the most chilling and nightmarish monsters the series ever unleashed.