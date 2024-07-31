The Big Picture The X-Files episode "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" humanizes the show's villain, revealing his personal motivations beyond his usual evil persona.

The episode almost ended with the death of Lone Gunman Melvin Frohike, but the scene was ultimately cut due to creative differences.

Despite ambiguity, the episode delves deep into the Cigarette Smoking Man's history, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

Few episodes of The X-Files stick into the back of our minds like Season 4's "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man." This potentially biographical account of the history of William B. Davis' Cigarette Smoking Man gave us a look behind the curtain as the character grew beyond his usual shadowy shtick. Though Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are largely absent from the episode, the peculiar focus on the show's foremost villain manages to tug at a few heartstrings. In fact, it might've tugged on a few more had writer Glen Morgan and director James Wong been allowed to stick to their original ending, which would've seen the death of one of the infamous Lone Gunmen.

The X-Files Two F.B.I. Agents, Fox Mulder the believer and Dana Scully the skeptic, investigate the strange and unexplained, while hidden forces work to impede their efforts. Release Date September 10, 1993 Creator Chris Carter Cast David Duchovny , Gillian Anderson , Mitch Pileggi , William B. Davis Seasons 11

What Happens in 'The X-Files' Episode "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man"?

Though effectively continuing the show's growing mythology, "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" feels more like a standalone X-Files episode. When the Cigarette Smoking Man spies on a meeting between Mulder, Scully, and the Lone Gunmen — John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood), and Richard "Ringo" Langly (Dean Haglund) — it's revealed that the trio has found some potentially interesting backstory on the Cancer Man. As they begin to recount what they know, the villain thinks back on his own history, and from here, we pay witness to a few historical events from his perspective.

In 1962, a young CSM (played by Chris Owen, who would go on to play the Smoking Man's adult son, Jeffrey Spender) is selected to join a secret military program based on his previous experience in the Bay of Pigs Invasion. The following year, he kills President John F. Kennedy, setting up Lee Harvey Oswald (Morgan Weisser) as a patsy for the assassination. We also discover that he was responsible for the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., a man he deeply admired. The narrative then pivots forward a few decades to the early 1990s, during the fall of the Soviet Union. Deep Throat (Jerry Hardin) calls the CSM with news of a recovered E.B.E. (extraterrestrial biological entity) from a UFO crash, and soon after that, we discover that the villain was spying on the first meeting between Mulder and Scully in the pilot.

The episode also features the Cigarette Smoking Man's attempts at becoming a published author. Under the pen name of "Raul Bloodworth," the CSM has been chronicling his adventures as a government agent via fiction for years. In his younger self's first appearance, we see him reading Richard Condon's The Manchurian Candidate. From then on, the Smoking Man attempts his own political fiction with his character Jack Colquitt, a stand-in for himself named after a character from the short-lived Space: Above and Beyond. His novel, Second Chance: A Jack Colquitt Adventure, was penned in the same vein as a Tom Clancy story, only to be butchered by the magazine Roman à Clef. The episode ends with the Smoking Man watching Frohike leave the Lone Gunmen's office through the scope of a sniper rifle, only to note that he could kill him, but "Not today."

This 'X-Files' Episode Humanizes the Show's Most Heinous Villain

Image via Fox

It's with "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" that The X-Files manages to do the impossible. Previously, the Smoking Man was seen almost as a demonic figure; an unnamed man with an unknown past who controls the unforeseen future. No matter how many times the character would be killed later on (and it would happen a lot), it was almost as if he were the immortal representation of evil destined to return. But not here. With this one episode, that perception shifted. It can be hard to humanize a character who holds seemingly so little regard for humanity, and yet Glen Morgan and James Wong do so masterfully with "Musings."

By framing the entire backstory of the Cancer Man through his political adventure novel, we come to understand that, like all of us, the Smoking Man too has his own goals and dreams. World domination and alien conspiracies are simply vocational bi-products, while his true passion remains the written word. It's no wonder he can speak in masterful monologues and soliloquies that flow right off William B. Davis' silver tongue. (This is true despite the actor's struggles to convey a more "human" CSM in this episode, per I Want to Believe: The Official Guide to The X-Files, Vol. 3.) While the Smoking Man's place in history is fascinating on its own, it's the character's personal motivations — such as writing his book, getting published, and his deep regret at not getting a true family of his own — that inform this episode's tough moral: the slow-but-inevitable destruction of one's soul.

Rarely on The X-Files do we get such a deep look at the Cigarette Smoking Man's life apart from the Syndicate and other government conspiracies. Usually, he lurks in the shadows with a lit cigarette, watching and waiting. "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" is, strangely, like a breath of fresh air for the character (he even quits smoking for a hot minute after becoming a published author, only to resume his bad habit again after reading the results). Small things such as his respect for MLK, the Christmas presents he buys his aids, or the giddiness in his voice when he talks to the publisher over the phone, convey a sense of unnatural intimacy that we aren't used to seeing with the often-named Cancer Man. The only future episode to even come close is Season 7's "En Ami," which was penned by William B. Davis himself.

"Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" Would've Killed Off Lone Gunman Melvin Frohike

Image via Fox

While there's a lot to love about this X-Files episode from a character standpoint, it originally had a much different ending. In an extensive interview that writers James Wong and Glen Morgan did with Cinefantastique in 1997 covering their entire X-Files career, the pair revealed that when they first wrote the script, it was meant to have ended with the death of Melvin Frohike. The fan-favorite Lone Gunman, who would later co-lead The Lone Gunmen spin-off series with his peers, was to be killed by the Smoking Man to deter Mulder and Scully from ever revealing his backstory to the public. "[The Smoking Man] is so locked up in bitterness [after his failure as a writer] that at the end of the episode he takes his frustrations out on the most harmless of human beings," the magazine explained.

Morgan and Wong had criticized the way the show used the Smoking Man up until this point. "[He] had become this guy who walks in with a cigarette, says a bunch of nonsense, and then walks out," Morgan explained. "But if he killed Frohike, the audience would remember that twenty episodes later." Evidently, series creator Chris Carter didn't agree. In his view, Frohike, a conspiracy theorist not too often taken seriously by the mainstream news outlets and government agencies, was too small a threat for the Smoking Man to waste his time on, but that wasn't the point Morgan and Wong were trying to make. To them, Frohike's death would've been the first murder the CSM enacted of his own accord, entirely for the sake of his own satisfaction, thus fully cementing him in his evil ways.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Unsurprisingly, Carter won out in the end, and the scene was cut from the finished product. "The episode just died at the end," Wong lamented. "It was lacking in a dramatic moment." Still, there are a few glimpses of this ending that made it into the final cut. In the opening scene, Frohike is the one explaining that he won't talk until a signal jammer is in place since he fears for his life. Later, when the Smoking Man and Deep Throat are debating about who will kill the E.B.E., the CSM notes that he doesn't kill people, which would've been interesting foreshadowing had he later pulled the trigger on Frohike. Finally, the character's end monologue as he watches Frohike from a nearby rooftop reminds us that we were incredibly close to watching the fan-favorite be executed on-screen. If only there had been a cut of "Musings" that included that very moment...

There Was an Actual Conspiracy Behind This 'X-Files' Episode

Close

Despite Carter's wishes, Morgan and Wong opted to film Frohike's death scene anyway in hopes that, just maybe, the pair could convince the X-Files creator later on in the editing room. So, when post-production came around, they decided to put the old ending back in to see how it looked. The only problem was, the footage they shot was missing. "Well, it's been taken out of the lab," the editor told Wong. "It can't be found." The missing footage of Melvin Frohike's death sounds like an X-File in and of itself, and in an episode such as this, which centers entirely around the Syndicate's most notable figurehead, it makes everything all the eerier.

Of course, not everyone believes "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" is a real exploration of the Cancer Man's life. "In the closing scene, Frohike tells Mulder and Scully that the whole story was something he read in a crummy magazine," producer Frank Spotnitz told Andy Meiser, author of I Want to Believe: The Official Guide to The X-Files, Vol. 3. "A lot of people don't pick up on the subtlety." In fact, Roman à Clef, the name of the magazine that publishes the Cancer Man's story, is French for "novel of a key," a phrase that refers to the audience's understanding that actual people and events were used in a fictitious way. To Morgan and Wong, however, as well as many fans, the events of "Musings" were purely biographical to the character.

"I indeed wanted the episode to be a memoir," Morgan told Cinefantastique, a sentiment Wong echoed while later noting that it was written with enough ambiguity that audiences could come to their own conclusions. Furthermore, the episode's original title was "Memoirs of a Cigarette Smoking Man," and didn't feature any narration by Frohike until Chris Carter suggested the title change. But no matter which way you view this episode, as a true account of the Smoking Man's life or a potential history for the character, the truth is somewhere out there. "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man" is one of the finest episodes of The X-Files simply because it dares to take a closer look at evil, and personify it in a very human way. (No wonder the concept was revisited in the X-Files comics.) The thing is, we still aren't quite sure which accounts we can trust.

The X-Files is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu