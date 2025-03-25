When it comes to the best sci-fi shows on TV, it's hard not to think of The X-Files. For a total of 11 seasons—including two reboot seasons—and over 200 episodes, plus two movies, audiences watched as FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigated some of the bureau's strangest unexplained cases in what was essentially a sci-fi police procedural. While most episodes followed an investigation into "the monster of the week," some also addressed the series' mythology dealing with government conspiracies and coverups. It first aired on Fox in 1993 and was created by Chris Carter.

With the show's themes of the unknown and conspiracies, as well as its memorable characters, it's no wonder it has plenty of memorable quotes. While some of its most recognizable lines were featured as taglines at the end of the opening credits, the show's dialogue also featured plenty of great quotes, from simple ones hinting at the show's greater themes to bigger observations about relationships, the world around us and more.