The X-Files is praised for its narrative style of mixing sci-fi and sometimes horror elements with crime procedurals. When Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) isn't on his never-ending search for his abducted sister, he's investigating the monster-of-the-week with his partner Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). The detectives get themselves into some harrowing situations involving all sorts of supernatural beings, ghastly ghouls, and terrible beasts.

Fans are in constant discussion about what episode frightened them the most, but this list attempts to narrow that down. While some episodes had mysterious supernatural events, these were the most horrific and graphic of the eight-season series. They depict things that even surprised the crew while they were creating them. The show is considered one of the creepiest on television, but only a few episodes were packed with truly unearthly and horrifying elements.

10 "Darkness Falls"

Season 1, Episode 20

After thirty loggers go missing in the woods in the Pacific Northwest, Mulder and Scully investigate. The agents and a forest ranger (Jason Beghe) travel to the camp where the logging crew is staying. They find a large cocoon with some of the logger's bodies wrapped up inside and drained of all their fluids. They discover that at night, bioluminescent bugs come out of the trees that have been cut down and start attacking any living thing. They get trapped in a cabin only to run out of fuel in the generator and attempt to flee but are cocooned by the bugs.

While not outright jumpscare frightening, "Darkness Falls" has a slow burn effect as the episode slowly unfolds into chaos. Critics praised the episode for not pulling any punches, as Mulder and Scully appear to be in real danger when they are cocooned at the end of the episode. It left viewers wondering if the writers would really kill off their main characters. The episode featured themes about environmentalism, suggesting that the bugs were only released because the logging company cut down trees that had been around for hundreds of years. The series creator Chris Carter said that the episode was not intended to have a hard stance on environmentalism, but the episode was still honored at the Environmental Media Awards in 1994.

9 "Roadrunners"

Season 8, Episode 4

In an episode written by Breaking Bad creator, Vince Gilligan, Scully goes to a small town in Utah to investigate the murder of a man who was stoned to death. While there, she goes to a man's house, and he offers her room and board while she continues her investigation. She refuses and tries to find a place in town, but everyone is suspiciously ignoring her. She has no choice but to stay with the man, Mr. Milsap (Lawrence Pressman). She later discovers that some people have wounds on the back of their neck and, on closer inspection, sees strange movement along their spine. Throughout the episode, she deduces that the town is some sort of cult that controls its victims by inserting parasites into their spines.

Gilligan said he was inspired by the thriller Bad Day at Black Rock. Critics said the episode was uncharacteristically brutal, but Gilligan defended it by saying he wanted to create a terrifying X-File that got under your skin, figuratively and literally. It is a truly horrific episode that has skin-crawling scenes when the cult places the parasite on people's necks, and it works its way under their skin. The parasite was made to look like a banana slug, and Gillian Anderson said this was one of her favorite episodes to work on. It is yet another terrifying episode where Scully is the victim of some atrocious kidnapping.

8 "Badlaa"

Season 8, Episode 10

An episode without Fox Mulder, but a scary one just the same. John Doggett (Robert Patrick) and Scully investigate a murderer who hides in the stomach of his victims. While the premise is strange, the episode features some terrifying imagery. A legless beggar (Deep Roy) begins murdering people by literally cutting them open and hiding inside of them, and when the coast is clear, he moves on to another. There is a particularly memorable scene where Scully is performing an autopsy and as she makes an incision in a man's stomach, the killer's arm bursts out.

In many Indian languages, badlaa means revenge, which plays into the themes of this episode, as at one point, Scully mentions that the legless man could be out for revenge against Americans because of the 118 people killed by a gas leak from an American plant outside of Bangladesh, one of them being a beggar's 11-year-old son. Fans have speculated that the title of the episode could also be referring to the Arabic word badlah, meaning suit, as the legless man wears a suit of his victim's flesh.

7 "Irresistible"

Season 2, Episode 16

A man who works for a funeral home is caught cutting a dead woman's hair and is immediately fired. Later, two bodies turn up, both with missing chunks of hair, which draws the attention of the FBI. Mulder and Scully begin investigating Donald Pfaster (Nick Chinlund), a deranged man who collects hair and fingernails from dead women. Pfaster later stalks a woman only to get arrested. Scully is called into the police station when they believe they have found a suspect. Pfaster isn't the suspect, but overhears her talking with a fellow agent and sets his sights on her.

The episode is particularly chilling based on Chinlund's performance. Chris Carter envisioned the character as a psychotic serial killer who also fantasized about necrophilia, which made the network nervous. Even with the network asking Carter to tone it down, Chinlund's brought the character to life in a terrifying way, especially when he begins to stalk Scully. Carter later said he thinks this is the scariest episode he's ever written.

6 "Unruhe"

Season 4, Episode 4

Another chilling episode written by Vince Gilligan. Scully and Mulder investigate a killer who leaves behind photographs of his victims with unusual psychic powers. The detectives are called in when a woman, Mary Lefante (Sharon Alexander), gets kidnapped and a photo of her screaming is left behind at a pharmacy. Mulder later comes up with the theory that the photographs capture what is in the person's mind rather than what the camera is seeing. He tests his theory by taking pictures using Mary's cameras; all the images are the same as her screaming. After another girl goes missing, Scully investigates a construction site, finding and capturing the killer, Jerry Schnauz (Pruitt Taylor Vince). Schnauz confesses that he's protecting the people in the photos by curing their "howlers" after he photographs them and sees that they're in pain.

Vince Gilligan based Jerry Schnauz on a serial killer named Howard Unruh, whose last name means "unrest" in German. Gilligan found it poetic that a killer's name would be synonymous with unrest. Many fans consider this episode the scariest, mainly because of the eerie idea that photographs would portray your darkest fears when developed. It's also another episode where Mulder saves Scully from a deranged murderer, which seems to be a pattern in the show's most frightening episodes. Scully's duress appears to trigger fear in fans that this might be the end for the beloved character.

5 "Sanguinarium"

Season 4, Episode 6