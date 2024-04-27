The X-Files landed on network television in 1993 and started a conversation about the government, conspiracy, and unexplained phenomena. It also introduced a pair of relatively unknown actors to the world, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, now considered icons. Out-of-this-world cases found their way to the shadowy basement headquarters at the FBI, and Special Agents Dana Scully (Anderson) and Fox Mulder (Duchovny) attempted to explain the inexplicable. However, there would be no X-File department if not for the Assistant Director of the FBI, Walter Skinner, played with an iron fist but gooey heart by Mitch Pileggi.

As the fledgling series morphed into a cultural touchstone, Skinner came to represent a wise parental figure, available for advice but unwilling to suffer fools. As Mulder and Scully navigated everything from flukeworms to abductions and heartache, Skinner had their backs, whether they believed it or not. Like a shark incapable of interlude, the hard-boiled man of few words made continual covert concessions for the sake of The Truth. Unsurprisingly, Skinner became integral to the series, inextricably woven into the conspiratorial fabric and viewers' hearts, as witnessed in the episodes below.

10 "Bad Blood"

Season 5, Episode 8

image via Fox

In a comedic Monster of the Week episode, Mulder and Scully work to align their stories regarding peculiar events while investigating a colony of vampires in Texas. In Scully's version, Mulder overreacts and drives a stake through the heart of the pizza delivery guy (Patrick Renna), and according to Mulder, Scully goes gaga for Sheriff Hartwell (Luke Wilson). With the pizza delivery "vampire" in the morgue, the agents anxiously await Skinner to present their wacky report. However, before they step foot in his office, Skinner sends the agents back to the scene to search for the delivery man they thought had been slain. Drowsy and disoriented, Mulder and Scully awaken the following day to an entirely evacuated colony and untied shoelaces (it's a vampire neurosis thing).

"Bad Blood" is considered one of the best and funniest episodes in the show's run. Scully's motel room has a vibrating bed that runs on quarters called "magic fingers," Mulder flies through the air, and Wilson sports a pair of "hillbilly teeth." While the agents were overacting, Skinner employed minimalist comedic chops and deadpan delivery. When Mulder asks if the resurrected pizza vampire killed the examining coroner, Skinner dryly replies, "No. His throat was bitten...it was sort of...gnawed on." Ultimately, Mulder and Scully submit their report while Skinner sits opposite, staring with a skeptical, unimpressed regard. His humorless incredulity and exasperation with his agents perfectly ended a case that didn't really close.

9 "Kitten"

Season 11, Episode 6

image via Fox

"Kitten" opens with a scene from 1969 in Vietnam, where a young Skinner and his fellow marines carry a crate marked "MK-NAOMI" to a rendezvous point. The platoon takes on enemy fire, and the crate is damaged, releasing a noxious green gas. When Skinner finds his friend, John "Kitten" James (Haley Joel Osment), he discovers Kitten has been affected by the gas and has murdered innocent villagers. In the present, Mulder and Scully are informed by the acting (super sketchy) A.D., Kirsch (James Pickens Jr.), that Skinner is missing. The agent's investigation into his disappearance leads them to Kentucky, where Kitten's son, Davey (also Osment), blames Skinner for the demise of his father and lures him into a trap. Scully and Mulder locate Skinner at the bottom of a pit alongside the body of Kitten, and Davey is killed by a booby trap of his own design.

Fans of the show learned of Skinner's involvement in the Vietnam War in the episode "One Breath," and in "Kitten" (24 years and 9 seasons later), audiences are invited to delve deeper into Skinner's experience. Perplexed by Skinner's longevity on the show but scant character development, Pileggi asked creator Chris Carter if "Skinner was really hard to write for?" Gabe Rotter, a writer on the show, heard this conversation and devised an idea to further Skinner's origin story. In the episode, as Mulder and Scully walk through Skinner's spartan living quarters, viewer sentiments are echoed as Scully comments on the lack of personal effects and that they still don't really know Skinner. Thankfully, audiences were given another glimpse into the shadowy history of a character deserving of much more.

8 "Requiem"

Season 7, Episode 22

image via Fox

The season 7 finale brings the series full circle when Mulder and Scully travel back to Bellefleur, Oregon, to the site of Billy Miles's (Zachary Ansley) abduction from the pilot episode. Miles, now a police officer, contacts Mulder after a deputy sheriff disappears and an alien bounty hunter (Brian Thompson) arrives. Miles believes that the abductions that occurred seven years prior have resumed. Mulder and Scully revisit the abduction site, and Scully falls ill. Back in Washington, Alex Krycek (Nicholas Lea) and Marita Covarrubias (Laurie Holden) approach Skinner to inform him that The Cigarette Smoking Man/CSM (William B. Davis) is behind the recent abductions, where he intends to continue work on The Project (re-population of the planet with alien-human hybrids orchestrated by a shadow government known as "The Syndicate"). Mulder and Skinner return to Bellefleur, and Mulder willingly departs via spaceship.

"Requiem" landed with a weighty feeling of finality because it was designed to work as the series finale if season 8 didn't happen. After Duchovny announced plans to leave the show, the cast and crew considered The End, but renewed interest in continuing prevailed as the season progressed. In what could have been the last scene of the series, Skinner and Scully gave audiences something to remember. Following Mulder's UFO departure, Skinner visits Scully's bedside at the hospital. He begins an anguished and humbled explanation of what he saw as Mulder was there one minute, and gone the next. Skinner wouldn't dare confess what he witnessed to anyone save Mulder or Scully, and the emotion as he unburdens himself to a trusting soul is years in the making. Before he leaves, Scully shares, in kind, a tearful secret: she's pregnant, and Skinner is her sole confidant.

7 "One Breath"

Season 2, Episode 8

image via Fox

Following the two-part episodes "Duane Barry" and "Ascension," in which Scully is presumably taken by Barry and is missing, "One Breath" opens with Scully's inexplicable appearance at the hospital, unconscious. Mulder demands to know how she arrived, but no one can explain. The Lone Gunmen offer their assistance and discover that Scully's DNA has been altered and is essentially poisoning her. Later, Mulder's informant, X (Steven Williams), instructs him to walk away from his investigation into Scully's abduction and "let her die." Scully shows no signs of exiting her comatose state, and Mulder, hamstrung, tenders his resignation. Skinner refuses Mulder's resignation and regales him with a rare personal story. Scully wakes up with no memory of her abduction.

"One Breath" was a pivotal Skinner episode because it provided a much-needed puzzle piece in the mysterious Assistant Director's backstory. Skinner knew how dire things had to be for Mulder to consider leaving his life's work in the X-Files, so he told a vulnerable story to underscore how much he supported Mulder and his efforts. Skinner, notoriously taciturn, dropped his guard and spoke openly about a harrowing near-death experience serving in Vietnam. At this moment, Mulder also realizes who supplied him with CSM's location: his resourceful and unreadable boss. As the series went on, Skinner occasionally offered morsels of personal intel, but they paled compared to this pivotal emotional revelation and subtle loyalty.

6 "Zero Sum"

Season 4, Episode 21

Close

A postal employee sneaks off to have a secret cigarette in the bathroom and is fatally attacked by a sudden swarm of bees. Skinner, dressed in head-to-toe black, breaks into the post office crime scene that night and scrubs away any evidence like a cleaning ninja. He steals and destroys the bee-stung corpse, impersonates Mulder at the police station, and has a veiled conversation with CSM. Mulder smells a rat and confronts Skinner, but the ever-evasive Assistant Director tells Mulder to "leave it alone." Meanwhile, Scully undergoes a series of tests (off-screen) at the hospital related to her enigmatic cancer. Only the viewers learn why Skinner performed the bee cover-up: CSM promises to help Scully (sure, Jan).

In "Zero Sum," viewers are provided indisputable evidence that Skinner is on Mulder and Scully's side and willing to risk his life and career to help them. Since he's proven his word is garbage, Skinner's trust in CSM is uncharacteristically fickle. Irrespective of this behavioral anomaly, this is a Skinner episode, and Pileggi has an opportunity to showcase his range -- and surprisingly shredded physique. The whole hour is threaded with palpable tension, but Skinner takes it up a notch as he empties his service weapon, wordlessly articulating to CSM that he's messing with the wrong bespectacled bald man.

5 "Existence"

Season 8, Episode 21

image via Fox

"Existence" is the second part of a two-part season 8 finale that began with "Essence," which left Scully uncertain of whom to trust as the birth of her baby approached. Agent Monica Reyes (Annabeth Gish) and Scully depart for a remote, hopefully secure, location to birth her child. Meanwhile, Billy Miles, an abductee from the pilot episode, is back...with enhancements. Miles has become an alien "super soldier" (not unlike Agent Doggett/Robert Patrick in Terminator 2), and he, along with other unstoppable alien hybrids, wants Scully's baby. The absentee father, Mulder, stops by and assists Skinner and Doggett because "Trust No One" has never been more applicable. Krycek crashes through Mulder's car window, and Skinner appears like John Wayne and blows him away. Though the super soldiers find Reyes and Scully, William is born unharmed, and Mulder gives his little family a proper send-off.

Due to Duchovny's partial exit from the show in season 8, apprehension and uncertainty gripped fans of the series leading up to the finale. Audiences (as well as Carter and Anderson) were unsure of a ninth season or if they wanted to participate in one. The unknown fate of one of the most influential and beloved TV shows ever added to the tension surrounding William's birth. Missing from fans' season 8 finale bingo card was Skinner's rockstar disposal of cockroach Alex Krycek. Before Krycek can fire at Mulder, Skinner fires two rounds into Krycek's body, a third bullet between the eyes for the win! News of Skinner's takedown of the elusive parasite (Krycek) excited everyone involved -- even Krycek/Nicholas Lea, who was tired of playing the underdeveloped character. Director Kim Manners was allowed budgetary inflation for the CGI bullet action, noting that it was his favorite scene to direct (ever). Pileggi was also giddy about Krycek's ending, thrilled to grant Skinner catharsis. Stone-cold Skinner alert!

4 "Paper Clip"

Season 3, Episode 2

image via Fox

"Paper Clip" begins where the previous episode, "The Blessing Way," left off: a three-way gun-pointing standoff betwixt Mulder, Scully, and Skinner (Skinner being the target here). This two-part mythology episode has multiple interconnected storylines, including an encrypted "digital cassette" (circa 1995) acquired by a hacker that CSM and his Illuminati friends will do anything to recover. In "The Blessing Way," Scully locates a Navajo Code Talker named Albert Hosteen (Floyd Red Crow Westerman), who can decipher the file. However, Krycek steals the cassette from Skinner before anyone learns its contents. In a bold bluff, Skinner asks CSM for a trade, and CSM laughs. Skinner has an ace in his sleeve and invites Hosteen into the room, informing CSM that the Code Talker has seen the encrypted data and has told 20 additional Navajo people. Skinner drops the mic.

Skinner's confrontation with CSM in "Paper Clip" is a fan-favorite scene. CSM, confident that Skinner has no hand to play, is visibly shocked by the appearance of Hosteen. Juicer still is Skinner's peacock moment, as he tells CSM, "Here's where you pucker up and kiss my a**." Additionally, audiences are supplied with further evidence of Skinner's allegiance to Mulder and Scully, as he was prepared to forfeit his career and life in exchange for their reinstatement. Pileggi is excellent in the episode, with a sparkle in his eye as he stands up to the oppressive Morley Mastermind. Though Skinner is barely allowed to emote as the Assistant Director of the FBI, his actions in the episode speak to his adoration of Mulder and Scully.

3 'Avatar'

Season 3, Episode 21

Close

The episode begins with a sullen Skinner as he delays finalizing his divorce papers by declining to sign them. At his hotel, he goes to a bar where he meets a woman (Amanda Tapping), and they spend the night together. In the morning, Skinner wakes to find her beside him, deceased. He has no memory of killing her, and beyond her prominent broken neck, Skinner can't explain what happened. Mulder and Scully are on the case, baffled and enlightened regarding the A.D. and personal revelations (Mrs. Skinner! The dead woman was a sex worker, and Skinner is plagued by a mysterious woman in his sleep). Mulder believes the woman from Skinner's dreams is a succubus and that she is jealous of other women in his life. In actuality, Skinner is being framed by an unknown government entity who wants him out of the FBI.

In 1996, on a Sunday evening, in the homes of X-Files fans worldwide, the sound of a stopped record echoes through the walls: Skinner has a life and a wife (Jennifer Hetrick) of seventeen years! Due to seldom parsed nuggets of information about Skinner, the episode was an exciting peek into his world. The story gets weirder just as viewers warm to Mulder's succubus theory. The plan to relieve Skinner of his position at the FBI must've read like a folded road atlas, as it was an elaborate frame attempt that required perfectly timed moving parts. Pileggi had the whole episode to exercise anguish and defeat over his failed marriage, which he executed in a contemplative, inspired performance. Though the topics of his wife or marriage didn't find their way into future episodes in the series, Skinner fans savored the tossed bone.

2 "End Game"

Season 2, Episode 17

image via Fox

In the mythology episode "End Game," expect the unexpected. Mulder's sister Samantha (Megan Leitch) appears after decades of fruitless searching and dead ends following her childhood abduction. The strong-jawed, shape-shifting alien bounty hunter is also in the mix, and he kidnaps Scully, whom he trades for Samantha. Unfortunately, after a bridge accident, Samantha is revealed to contain Green Goo instead of blood, thus rendering her an alien-human hybrid and not Mulder's long-lost sister. Mulder meets with his informant, X, to demand answers about his sister, and X points to Alaska. Scully, desperate to find Mulder, tries to contact X, but he refuses to reveal Mulder's location. Skinner shows up and handles it.

Ask any X-Phile to name a memorable, nay, iconic Skinner scene, and "his fight with X" will be a popular response. Before audiences learned that Skinner was swole in "Zero Sum," there was little evidence to indicate that he was also a scrappy cage fighter. However, when X refuses to help Scully, Skinner literally beats the information out of him -- complete with a gnarly headbutt. When Skinner returns to Scully to apprise her of Mulder's whereabouts, he's disheveled, his bald head dripping with blood. In one of his best line deliveries on the show, in response to Scully's incredulous, "How did you get this information?" Skinner replies, "Unofficial channels." End scene.

1 "Hollywood A.D."

Season 7, Episode 19

image via Fox

In a comical episode written and directed by Duchovny, Skinner grants an old college friend, Hollywood screenwriter Wayne Federman (Wayne Federman), full access as he shadows Mulder and Scully at work. The screenwriter, who refers to Skinner as "The Skinman," follows the agents as they investigate an explosion at the church of Cardinal O'Fallon (Harris Yulin), which he uses as material for his movie. After a series of impossible events involving a resurrection at the morgue during an autopsy and a premature arrest, Skinner places Mulder and Scully on leave. Federman returns to Hollywood to begin working on a movie loosely based on his experiences at the FBI. Months later, Skinner, Mulder, and Scully attend the movie premiere.

As A.D. Walter Skinner, Pileggi is scarcely allowed to be silly, but in "Hollywood A.D.," he seized the moment. Equipped with dialogue supplied by Duchovny, Skinner fans relished lines like, "Agent Scully, if I'm carrying Marilyn Monroe's purse, would you assume I slept with JFK?" Mulder and Scully occupied the lion's share of screen time, but Pileggi did the most with very little. From the hysterical split-screened bubble bath phone calls between Mulder, Scully, and Skinner (he's a proud bubble bath guy!) to his contagious delight while shoveling popcorn into his mouth at the movie premiere, Skinner made his mark. After years of wild, disturbing, and unbelievable days at the FBI, "The Skinman" earned a relaxing soak and a flick.

The X-Files can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu

