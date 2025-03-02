If you're of a certain age, you'll never forget where you were on September 11, 2001. It was on this day that terrorists struck the heart of New York City, flying two commercial jets into the World Trade Center, as well as attacking the Pentagon, and crashing another plane in Pennsylvania. The images on our TV felt like a disaster movie come to life. In its wake, we turned to heroic action films to help us get through it, and every time we saw those famous New York City towers in movies afterward, it caused us to feel the panic of that morning all over again. Hollywood went so far as to pull a teaser trailer for the yet unreleased Spider-Man, which showed our favorite web slinger scaling the towers, and for years, cable TV wouldn't even show the scene of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) sightseeing on top of the World Trade Center in Home Alone 2.

The most gut-wrenching pre-9/11 World Trade Center moment goes to a forgotten series called The Lone Gunmen. Created as a spin-off of the wildly popular The X-Files, it only lasted one season, but in its very first episode, which aired in March 2001, it eerily predicted the attacks that would change America forever six months later.

'The Lone Gunmen' Was a Spin-off of 'The X-Files'