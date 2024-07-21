The Big Picture The X-Files had a missed opportunity for a crossover with Unsolved Mysteries, which could've been epic.

Despite the scrapped idea, writer Vince Gilligan created the fan-favorite episode "Bad Blood" instead.

Several other notable X-Files episodes never made it to air, including a ghost story with Abraham Lincoln.

At the end of the 20th century, one science-fiction drama stood above the rest and contributed massively to the world of pop culture we enjoy today. The X-Files always had more life in it than it knew what to do with. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred together as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in nearly 200 episodes of this conspiracy-driven alien adventure, and while the alien mythology was what drew audiences in, we always stuck around for the leads. Well, that and the strange and macabre plots the writers dreamed up. Speaking of, did you know that The X-Files almost did its own Unsolved Mysteries episode? What a fantastic crossover that would've been.

'The X-Files'/'Unsolved Mysteries' Crossover Was a Promising Idea

For those unfamiliar with Unsolved Mysteries, the show (which has aired on NBC, CBS, Lifetime, Spike, and Netflix since it first aired in 1987) is a mystery docudrama that covers real-life mysteries ranging from missing persons cases and conspiracy theories to uncovering the secrets of paranormal phenomena such as alien abductions, Bigfoot encounters, and more. The show has been hosted by a number of folks over the years, most notably Robert Stack. During The X-Files' fifth season, writer Vince Gilligan had the idea to intersect the strange world of Mulder and Scully with Unsolved Mysteries. It sounds only natural that these two '90s staples would crossover at some point or another, and clearly Gilligan had the same idea. Only, he was struggling to make it happen.

"It started as a total panic situation," Gilligan recalled to Andy Meisler, author of Resist or Serve: The Official Guide to The X-Files, Vol. 4. "My episode was going to be filmed right after the Christmas break, so I knew I had to have it ready by the time we came back." The X-Files scribe — who would later go on to create Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — explained that he was under a lot of pressure to deliver an episode while he was on vacation, and he couldn't quite crack it. His idea was an Unsolved Mysteries crossover hosted by Robert Stack that would've played like a real-life true-crime story. In true Unsolved Mysteries fashion, Mulder and Scully would've had to be played by different actors during the re-enactment portion, which was something both Duchovny and Anderson — who clearly wanted a break — "definitely liked the sound of."

Unfortunately for the duo, things didn't work out that way. With the 1998 half of Season 5 imminent, Gilligan was forced to call in co-executive producer Frank Spotnitz to help him crack the concept, but with so little time, they decided it was best to scrap it entirely. "I just couldn't figure out how to do it," Gilligan explained. Of course, only two years later, Gilligan eventually cracked the "real-life TV crossover" episode formula when he penned "X-Cops" for Season 7, an episode that inserted Mulder and Scully into an episode of, you guessed it, Cops. Though "X-Cops" is a lot of fun as a standalone television episode, it would have been a lot of fun to see Gillian's "Unsolved Mysteries" concept in full swing. If they had gotten Robert Stack to host the way he did on his own show, it would've been an episode to be remembered for sure.

Vince Gilligan Turned "Unsolved Mysteries" Into "Bad Blood"

But scrapping "Unsolved Mysteries" didn't solve Vince Gilligan's problem. He still had to come up with a new episode to be filmed immediately after the Christmas break, and one that was worth The X-Files' time and resources. After Frank Spotnitz showed him an old episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show (specifically "The Night the Roof Fell In"), everything clicked for Gilligan. "I just thought it was a cool way to tell a story," the writer told Meisler, "and I wondered if I could do that." Armed with new inspiration, Gilligan tried his hand at an entirely new (and very simple) paranormal adventure, one with echoes of Rashomon woven throughout, but rather than dealing with witches, he tried vampires. "So I thought 'Vampires — hell, everybody gets that,'" he explained.

The resulting episode was none other than "Bad Blood," which became a highly praised fan-favorite within The X-Files canon. The episode follows Mulder and Scully as they investigate a rural town where Mulder shoots a young man dead; a young man (played by The Sandlot star Patrick Renna) who he believes to be a vampire. The story is told from various perspectives, with each character accenting their own unique visions of reality. Luke Wilson guest stars as Sheriff Hartwell, who is shown by Scully to be incredibly confident and attractive, and by Mulder to be bumbling and moronic. The episode is easily one of the best of the series, and displays The X-Files' uncanny ability to combine the strange and unexplained with lighthearted genre humor. Though Duchovny and Anderson didn't get a longer break from filming, their chemistry here is off the charts.

"I loved that episode," Anderson told Meisner for Resist or Serve. "As far as I'm concerned, it's one of our best ones ever." The actress noted how well her and Duchovny worked together in "Bad Blood," and emphasized that it was pretty complicated to film due to so many shifts in perspective. "Nobody except Vince really knew how it was going to come together." In the end, "Bad Blood" came together as seamlessly as the Dick Van Dyke Show episode that inspired it. It's a hilarious take on how different perspectives can color a story, and was an edgy tease concerning what the Mulder/Scully romance would eventually become. With The X-Files at its peak in popularity at the time, "Bad Blood" was the right move, though we still wish we could've seen "Unsolved Mysteries."

"Unsolved Mysteries" Wasn't the Only Notable 'X-Files' Episode That Went Unmade

Over the years, there were plenty of X-Files episodes that never got made. Maybe most famously was Jeffrey Reddick's infamous "Flight 180," a script that eventually became the basis for the entire Final Destination franchise. Veteran X-Files writers Glen Morgan and James Wong were even brought in to write the film's screenplay, with Wong directing. But this isn't the only story we wish would've made it. After penning "Chinga" for Season 5, horror author Stephen King hoped to get a Night of the Living Dead remake off the ground, with Mulder and Scully at the center of a new zombie thriller directed by George Romero (via Homepage of the Dead). This idea was later reworked into Season 7's "Millennium," an epilogue piece to the recently canceled Millennium which did not include King or Romero's involvement.

Though perhaps the most interesting of the list of potential X-Files was an Abraham Lincoln ghost story penned by Morgan and Wong. They had described the tale as "sort of Lincoln’s ghost in the White House type of thing" to Dreamscape magazine in 1997 (via Eat the Corn). The idea that Mulder and Scully would have to investigate a paranormal happening in the White House itself was just spooky and timely enough that it probably would've been pretty great. Producer Frank Spotnitz later noted that he "always wondered" about how that story would have gone, though the duo never ended up writing it. Resist or Serve: The Official Guide to The X-Files, Vol. 4 also notes that Tim Minear originally wrote "Kitsunegari" as "Word of God," a story about an atheist who is told to kill an evil man by the Almighty himself. Of course, this was eventually changed to be a sequel to "Pusher," but the idea that Mulder would've believed in the righteous cause is compelling.

There's also David Duchovny's own idea for an X-File. Before he would direct Season 9's "William," the star offered to write and direct his own Season 8 episode to better explain Mulder's abduction story. After he's taken in Season 7's "Requiem" and before he's found in Season 8, some time has passed, and the show never really commits to unraveling it. According to Tom Kessenich's EXaminations: An Unauthorized Look at Seasons 6-9 of The X-Files, Chris Carter shut down the idea because it didn't feature much of newcomer Robert Patrick's replacement character John Doggett. There are others too — plenty of potential X-Files have come and gone over the years, but none is maybe as notable as the failed attempt to bridge The X-Files and Unsolved Mysteries, an attempt that ended with one of the best episodes of the show to date.

