Another day, another enemy bothering the X-Men. Can't these heroes catch a break? The answer: never. Episode 4 of X-Men '97, "Motendo / Lifedeath – Part 1," splits its focus between two X-Men caught in different situations. In part one, Mojo (David Errigo Jr.), a returning villain from X-Men: The Animated Series, traps Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Roberto da Costa (Gui Agustini) in a video game Mojo designed — and on Jubilee's 18th birthday, no less. Part two follows Storm's (Alison Sealy-Smith) search for meaning after losing her powers. Both halves contain Easter Eggs, but Jubilee's story dives into obscure comic lore by including Abscissa (Alyson Court, herself an Easter Egg). In X-Men '97, Abscissa is an older version of Jubilee who helps her and Roberto survive Mojo's sinister games. Although the character comes from the comics, 97's version is very different from — and more hopeful than — her counterpart.

Who Is Abscissa in the ‘X-Men’ Comics?

Abscissa originates from a Wolverine run published in 1992 by writer Larry Hama and artist Marc Silvestri. In issue #52, Jubilee is joking about Klingon death rays and global warming when a whirlwind appears and spins her into Mojo's awaiting clutches. An X-Men comics villain who appeared in two episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series, Mojo is a tyrannical alien and media mogul who enslaves people (in most cases, the X-Men) so they can play gladiator-like games for his entertainment. The deadlier they are, the higher his ratings.

Despite Jubilee trying to fight him off, a cackling Mojo and his mysterious, obedient henchperson capture her. This minion of Mojo's wears a dark blue bodysuit, matching knee-high boots, and an armored helmet attached to a chain. Simultaneously, the unlikely trio of Wolverine, Mystique, and Spiral, Mojo's former servant and voiced by Abby Trott in X-Men '97, are transported via a time vortex to the same place as Jubilee: "the end of the future."

Both parties discover that Mojo's latest plan threatens time itself. If his machinations interfere with the natural end of the world (called the Big Crunch), that prevents the Big Bang from happening. If the Big Bang never occurs, neither will existence. "Ain't that somethin'?" Wolverine growls. "In order to save the universe, we have to destroy it!"

What Happens to Abscissa in the ‘X-Men’ Comics?

With the universe hovering on the brink of doom, Mojo offers Jubilee a deal. "How yucked-out is it?" she counters, to which Mojo preens, "You simply consent to be my slave." If Jubilee agrees to spend eternity under his command, then billions of lives, past and present, won't be erased. Our girl refuses, all but spitting in Mojo's eye. The cackling alien then reveals Abscissa's identity: an older Jubilee. Abscissa looks lifeless, white-haired, and vacant-eyed, almost skeletal in her thinness. Mojo reveals that he had captured a young Jubilee from an alternate reality and offered her the same bargain. This Jubilee accepted, sacrificing herself under the condition that Mojo refrain from destroying the galaxy.

Still, the current Jubilee won't budge. Abscissa disappears in a pink poof, dissolved from existence by Jubilee's rejection. Cut to Wolverine riding a missile into Mojo's lair (the Citadel at the End of Time — sound familiar, Loki fans?) to rescue his surrogate sister and save time immemorial. They defeat Mojo and hitch a ride through a time vortex back to the present, where Wolverine's playing poker with the other X-Men boys. He's interrupted when Jubilee calls collect, asking him to pay her prison bail because she was arrested for every driving-related felony... while using Wolverine's beloved motorcycle. As for Abscissa, she's never seen again.

How Does ‘X-Men ‘97’ Change Abscissa?

X-Men '97's interpretation of Abscissa is comparatively upbeat, letting her be Mojo's in-game beta tester. Although still older than the "real" Jubilee, implying that Mojo gave her hell for a long time, she broke free of her creator's control and retains her trademark wit. She bides her time waiting for Jubilee to appear and intervenes to save her and Roberto's lives. This Abscissa mentors her younger self, a theme appropriate for Jubilee's 18th birthday and her growing sense of responsibility. The same Jubilee who wanted to party for her big 18th (fair!) also witnesses how powerful she can grow through time and practice — the practice that Mr. Killjoy Magneto (Matthew Waterson) insisted she prioritize over celebrating.

"Motendo / Lifedeath – Part 1" is a slice of silliness but reflects Jubilee's development. Her half of Episode 4 embraces adolescence and maturation, and satisfies her and Roberto's mutual crush. With how easy it is for the X-Men's youngest member to get lost in the adults' drama, it's good to return to her perspective. Jubilee kicked off X-Men: The Animated Series as its entry point character: a confused, frightened, and lost teenager grappling with her newfound powers and running for her life from Sentinels before the X-Men took her in. This episode lets her future sparkle as audaciously bright as her pyrotechnic fireworks.

Jubilee’s Original Voice Actor Plays Abscissa in ‘X-Men ‘97'

As for Abscissa, although she disappears from existence like her comics counterpart, her inclusion suits the episode's goals. She guides Jubilee literally and figuratively. The comic's Abscissa endures decades of Mojo's torment unknown, alone, and in silence, before evaporating. Although her deal saves the universe, the high cost goes unrecognized. Giving Abscissa agency and making her cheerful in '97 isn't as dire a circumstance, nor is her "death" — holding hands with Jubilee as their powers join — as desolate. The scenario even allows Alyson Court, Jubilee's voice actress from X-Men: The Animated Series, a meaningful cameo: overseeing the new Jubilee's legacy. Court declined to reprise her role for X-Men '97, wanting the Chinese-American character to go to an Asian actress.

"It was an honour to bring life & voice to such an iconic character in the original series, but I know far too many talented young Asian actors who would do Jubilee justice now," she tweeted in 2020, a year before Marvel Studios announced X-Men '97. Court added, "Still wld love 2b part, just in a new role." Court does so, to the delight of many, at the same time X-Men '97 riffs on the 1992 X-Men arcade game (created by video game developer Konami, the minds behind Castlevania). As another arcade fighter game would cry, "Knockout!"

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

