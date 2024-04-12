The Big Picture Dive into the action-packed world of X-Men '97 on Disney+, where heroes like Storm and Wolverine battle dangerous threats.

Hasbro launches new action figures inspired by the iconic series, paying homage to the classic X-Men: The Animated Series.

Marvel Animation introduces new titles like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies, expanding their animated universe.

The first season of X-Men '97 continues its successful run on television, surprising audiences every week with new adventures on Disney+. But as Cyclops (Ray Chase) tries to move on from the loss of his son, Hasbro has launched a new promo for their new collection of action figures based on the television series. Taking into account how X-Men '97 is a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, Hasbro has designed their new promo to look like the publicity seen around the time when the original series premiered, with a narrator describing everything customers can do with the figures in an old-fashioned way.

The heroes of X-Men '97 continue to fight for a better world every day, taking down Sentinels and other major threats that aim to destroy the world. Some of the brave mutants included in the new Hasbro collection are Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) and Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith). In most iterations of the X-Men, Ororo Munroe has proven to be one of the most powerful members of the team. And while X-Men '97 did establish her to be a mutant Sentinels shouldn't mess with, the hero recently lost her powers. Storm is currently on a journey to get her abilities back in order to continue saving the world in the only way she knows how.

X-Men '97 reconnected audiences with the heroic team after they lost Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand). And even if they needed time to mourn their mentor, the X-Men were surprised to hear that Xavier wanted Magneto (Matthew Waterson) to lead the team after he was gone. Magneto, Rogue (Lennore Zann) and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) might've been stuck in a love triangle, but audiences will be able to establish their own outcome for their uncomfortable situation considering they're also a part of the Hasbro collection of action figures based on X-Men '97.

Introducing Marvel Animation

At the start of every episode of X-Men '97, audiences are greeted with the Marvel Animation logo, with Marvel Studios putting the spotlight on their new division. While What If...? was produced by Marvel Animation, its episodes always started out with the classic Marvel Studios logo that can be seen in front of titles such as The Marvels and Loki. The studio is currently working on several animated titles that will be making their way to Disney+ in the near future, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies.

You can check out the new promo for the X-Men '97 Hasbro collection below. The first season of the series concludes on May 15: