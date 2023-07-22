Few animated superhero series are looked back on quite as fondly as the original X-Men: The Animated Series which wrapped in 1997. The show is largely responsible for popularizing the elite team of mutants, adapting some of the most important storylines in the comics' canon in a now-iconic style. Looking to revive the classic for a new generation, Disney+ announced a sequel series titled X-Men '97 back in 2021 that'll pick up right where the original left off along with many of the original cast members. A nostalgic cartoon's return wouldn't be complete without some nostalgic toys, however, and Hasbro has that covered with a new line of action figures and other goodies based on the revival.

Through their more affordable Epic Hero series, Hasbro has 4-inch figures based on the iconic X-Men Wolverine, Rogue, and Cyclops that evoke their designs in the animated series along with a 14-inch Sentinel figure for them to do battle with. Although not sold separately, the weather-manipulating Storm is also available to purchase as part of a set with the X-Jet, the super team's specialized method of air travel. Along with the figures, a classic Wolverine slash action claw gauntlet lets users become the leader of the team with his retractable Adamantium claws. All the smaller figures come in at $10.99 while Sentinel and the claw can be purchased for $22.99 with the X-Jet and Storm combo the most expensive at $34.99.

What to Expect From X-Men '97

X-Men '97 will place a heavy emphasis on Storm and Wolverine as they attempt to keep the X-Men together following the events of the original series. The synopsis for the series also revealed Magneto will be stepping up on behalf of Charles Xavier while Mister Sinister threatens everything the team has worked for. Series writer Beau DeMayo promised an absolutely sinister return for the character who, according to him, has "a pretty foolproof plan to destroy the X-Men once and for all."

Who's Among the New and Returning Cast of X-Men '97?

Cal Dodd will once again take on the role of Wolverine alongside his fellow returning mutants Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Alyson Court as Jubilee, and Chris Potter. Newcomers to the cast include the Mass Effect trilogy's Jennifer Hale alongside Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio. DeMayo serves as the series's head writer with Jake Castorena as supervising director and Charley Feldman as supervising producer.

There's still no release date for X-Men '97, though the series was initially expected to release by the end of 2023. Until that time comes, check out the new toys, which can be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth, below.