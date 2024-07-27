The Big Picture X-Men '97 brought back the classic animated series with a new character look: Gambit's crop top.

Actor A.J. Locascio noted an increase in crop top cosplay, embracing the '90s trend resurgence.

Season 2 and 3 are in the works, X-Men '97 received an Emmy nomination, and the show has a new head writer for Season 3.

Back in February, the cheering of millennials could be heard around the world when Disney+ and Marvel dropped the first trailer for the animated series, X-Men ‘97. Breathing new life into the long-thought-lost series of yesteryear, X-Men: The Animated Series, the show brought back the characters, the music, the colors, and the vibes of the classic Saturday morning cartoon that ran from 1992-1997. But there was something that the new series introduced that was better than all of those things combined: Gambit’s crop top.

Although it was met with raised eyebrows and social media attacks by some members of the fandom, the character’s newly found bi energy was just what the doctor ordered for the rest of us. As if he wasn’t loved already, Gambit became even more so, which made his death towards the end of the premiere season all the more heartbreaking for those thirsting after the X-Men member with flaming red hair and a toned six-pack.

During a Collider Studio panel centered around Gremlins at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Meredith Loftus chatted with A.J. Locascio (the actor who voices both Gremlins’ Gizmo and X-Men ‘97’s Gambit). Loftus was interested to find out if the voice actor had noticed an uptick in crop top cosplay and the answer won’t shock you in the slightest.

“Oh, yeah. A lot. Everywhere I go now, including myself,” Locascio revealed. The actor went on to share his glee and pride in being one of the driving forces for bringing such an iconic trend back into the mainstream. “I’m here for it,” he said, “The ‘90s was full of crop tops and dudes wearing tiny shirts and tiny shorts, so I’m here for it. I love it.”

What’s Next For ‘X-Men ‘97’?

For starters, the merch runneth over for fans of the vibrant series as Funko and other notable brands have released a wave of inventory for those obsessed with the Disney+ and Marvel series. Still riding the high from the immense success of the first season, the creative team behind X-Men ‘97 is gearing up to head to the Emmys where the show received a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program for its heart-wrenching episode, “Remember It.” Meanwhile, Season 2 is on the way and Season 3 has recently landed a new head writer in Matthew Chauncey (What If…?) marking a promising step forward for the show’s future.

Get caught up on the first season of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+ and see what the crop top hype is all about.

