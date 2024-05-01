The Big Picture Key X-Men villains and backstories are explored in the Animated Series episodes listed by Beau DeMayo, reinforcing their relevance in X-Men '97.

The first season of X-Men ‘97 is almost over! Since the show is a sequel to the 90s classic, X-Men: The Animated Series, connections to the source material have been found throughout its chapters. Ahead of this week’s release, creator Beau DeMayo tweeted a list of relevant episodes from the original show to have the full context of this final run. The list features a total of six episodes: the Season 1 finale “The Final Decision,” two two-part episodes from Season 4 titled “Sanctuary” and “One Man’s Worth,” and the penultimate episode of the series, Season 5’s “Descent.”

What stands out is that there are no episodes from Season 2 and Season 3 in this list, but DeMayo’s selection makes sense given what we’ve seen in X-Men ‘97. These six chapters of X-Men: The Animated Series share some key players, storylines, and themes that have been of utmost importance in the revival. It may have been a while since you binged the original show, so here’s a summary that will allow you to have the full background before the three-week finale event begins.

What Has Happened in ‘X-Men ‘97’?

The hugely successful X-Men ‘97 has put a spin on the uncanny mutants, tackling more adult topics but never losing its essence. Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Magneto’s (Matthew Waterson) relationship has been explored, but focusing on its repercussions on Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) as well. Heartbreak has taken the spotlight with the shattering of Cyclops’ (Ray Chase) and Jean’s (Jennifer Hale) relationship, following him not realizing she was replaced by Madelyne Pryor (Hale as well) – a clone produced by Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton). The drama deepens following him and Madelyne giving birth to their son Nathan, with both being unable to get over their connection, engaging in a psychic affair that Jean eventually discovers.

A plot to rid the world of the mutants has been slowly uncovered. The series sees the return of the Friends of Humanity, with their leader, X-Cutioner (Lawerence Bayne), being responsible for depowering Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith). Making matters drastically worse, a repowered and upgraded Master Mold (Eric Bauza) attacks Genosha just when the mutant country was amping up to become a powerful nation with Magneto as its monarch. Most recently, X-Men ‘97 introduces Bastion (Theo James) as the mastermind behind the return of Master Mold and the Sentinels, and even has Mister Sinister working for him. Bastion’s cruel achievements make him one of the most dangerous enemies the animated version of the mutants have faced, both in the original show and this sequel series.

Master Mold, Nimrod, and Mister Sinister Take the Spotlight in DeMayo’s Episode List

The six X-Men: The Animated Series’ episodes from DeMayo’s list feature the fearful villains that have wreaked havoc in X-Men ‘97. In “The Final Decision,” Master Mold (David Fox) gains sentience and is able to rebel from Bolivar Trask’s (Brett Halsey) control. After the X-Men save Senator Kelly from Master Mold, he retools his strategies and retracts from campaigning against mutants. In “One Man’s Worth,” Master Mold is revealed to be behind an assassination attempt against a young Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith) to be carried out by Nimrod – a perfected Sentinel from the future – and Trevor Fitzroy a.k.a. the Mutant Traitor. Fortunately, the plot isn’t successful, avoiding a catastrophic scenario for mutantkind.

Season 5’s “Descent” tells the origins of Mister Sinister, one of the X-Men’s most iconic villains. Back in the Victorian Era, he was known as Dr. Nathaniel Essex. His experiments on mutants lead to him being shunned from London, and living in hiding for the next years. Three further revelations – cleverly making use of historic figures – fill out the gaps of Sinister’s backstory. The first is how Essex learned the theory of evolution and natural selection from Charles Darwin himself. The second revelation is Jack the Ripper being one of his minions, who procured mutant organs that helped in his transformation from Essex to Sinister. The third and final is that of an ancestor of Charles Xavier hunting Sinister down to stop him from doing further damage to the world and, more specifically, to mutantkind. Having failed in this mission, Charles Xavier inherits the burden of having to stop Sinister once and for all.

DeMayo’s Episode List Doubles Down on Xavier and Magneto’s Relevance

Image via Marvel Entertainment

In X-Men ‘97, Magneto almost becomes the ruler of Genosha, but this isn’t his first try at ruling a mutant utopia. In Season 4’s “Sanctuary,” Magneto (David Hemblen) summons all mutants who want to live in peace to join him on Asteroid M. His dream is short-lived, for Fabian Cortez (Jeffrey Max Nicholls) – one of his Acolytes – betrays him by sending him away in an escape pod, while taking control of Asteroid M and using its arsenal to attack Earth. This is one of the moments in the original series in which Magneto is able to show his layers as a complex villain – one who has anger against humans, but knows what the greater good is thanks to his friendship with Charles Xavier.

Charles’ positive influence on the world is further seen in “One Man’s Worth,” where, at first, Master Mold’s assassination attempt is successful and the mutants – in a world without Professor X and the X-Men – struggle to push forward. A hybrid team formed by Bishop (Philip Akin), his sister Shard, and the alternate versions of Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Storm travel back to 1959 to prevent the murder. While the team stops Nimrod, a future Trevor Fitzroy prevents his present self from killing Charles, because the outcome is catastrophic for everyone including him. Currently, Charles is in space with his lover, the Shi’ar empress Lilandra Neramani. But after learning about the massacre at Genosha, he’s gearing up to go back to his X-Men. It’s clear the world needs Charles Xavier, and his return in X-Men ‘97 will surely show how his rightful place is on Earth, as the most influential mutant leader on the planet.

While the selection of the six episodes from X-Men: The Animated Series might seem random, the storylines and characters in each of them are closely tied to this new iteration of the series. These episodes give context for the final episodes of X-Men ‘97 Season 1. The finale then, in turn, should prove defining for the future of the show, which already has a second season in the works.

X-Men '97 is available for streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

