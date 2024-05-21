Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for X-Men '97.

The Big Picture X-Men '97 Season 1 ends with a bang, defeating Bastion & his Prime Sentinels, but X-Men are scattered across space and time.

Some of the X-Men encounter En Sabah Nur in Ancient Egypt, hinting at the direction Season 2 could take.

Apocalypse, is the original mutant in Marvel Comics and presents a formidable opponent for the X-Men in the coming seasons of the animates series.

X-Men '97 ended its first season with a bang. In the pulse-pounding, jaw-dropping finale of the breakout animated series, the X-Men manage to defeat Bastion (Theo James) and his Prime Sentinels. Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) also controls Magneto’s (Matthew Waterson) mind, reversing the damage to Earth’s magnetic field. However, the finale ends with the X-Men separated and scattered across the space-time continuum. Several of the mutant team are stranded in Ancient Egypt in 3,000 B.C., where they encounter and save En Sabah Nur (Adetokumboh M'Cormack). That is the true given name of one of the X-Men’s deadliest, most dangerous enemies, the immortal Apocalypse (Marquand)! But who is En Sabah Nur, and why did the X-Men encounter him in the distant past before he assumed his role as a nigh-omnipotent despot who wants to control all existence? It's time to unpack the origins of one of the X-Men's most formidable antagonists.

En Sabah Nur Is the Original Mutant in Marvel Comics

Born thousands of years ago in Akkaba, Apocalypse was abandoned as an infant due to his pale skin and strange facial features. He was the first mutant born with the X-gene. After being adopted by a group of raiders called the Sandstormers, led by Baal, he's given the name of "En Sabah Nur," which translates to "The First One." Apocalypse, originally caled En Sabah Nur, is the first mutant in Earth's history, manipulating events in the past, present, and even future timelines. His ancient origin was first depicted in the 1990s comic miniseries, The Rise of Apocalypse. The miniseries depicts En Sabah Nur's upbringing by Baal, showing how their tribe is later slaughtered by the Pharaoh Rama-Tut, who also happens to be the alter-ego of the time-traveling villain, Kang the Conqueror. Rama-Tut's machinations awaken En Sabah Nur's latent mutant powers, which frighten the young Egyptian noble Nephri, a young woman and daughter of Ozymandias, with whom En Sabah Nur fell in love.

The death of En Sabah Nur's tribesman and the rejection by Nephri put En Sabah Nur on the path to becoming an unfeeling, ruthless villain who seeks only to conquer and destroy. He renames himself Apocalypse and becomes an indescribable tyrant whose mutant powers grant him unchecked strength and immortality. While the mutant subsection of humanity would not fully emerge until thousands of years later, Apocalypse has existed in ancient recordings for years as a destroyer who laid waste to entire civilizations. In earlier times, he was viewed by some humans as a living deity. Throughout the years, Apocalypse gained more power by finding ancient alien technology and vessels that crash-landed or were hidden on planet Earth. No matter how many times Apocalypse is defeated, he's always able to overcome death. Apocalypse may very well be unkillable and one of the most powerful mutants in Marvel Comics history.

Apocalypse Is a Recurring Adversary of the X-Men

In the animated X-Men saga, Apocalypse has been a recurring villain since the first season of X-Men: The Animated Series. Under the guise of offering mutants a "cure" for their condition, innocent mutants were lured by Mystique and Apocalypse to his hidden base. Instead, Apocalypse subjugated the mutants and transformed them into his Horsemen of the Apocalypse. One of his brainwashed subjects included the rich, affluent mutant, Warren Worthington III, a former member of the X-Men. After Apocalypse brainwashed him, he mutilated Warren's angel-like wings and transformed him into Archangel. The X-Men later thwarted Apocalypse, freeing Archangel from his control, and Apocalypse became a deadly enemy of the X-Men throughout the series. Thousands of years in the future, Apocalypse has taken over the world, as he seeks to subjugate both the human and mutant races. Apocalypse also uses special regeneration chambers which grant him an extended lifespan, but the chambers require him to undergo periods of hibernation for 100 years.

In the four-part Season 4 finale for X-Men: The Animated Series, "Beyond Good and Evil," Apocalypse sought to bring about his grand plan. After discovering a place that existed outside of time called the Axis of Time, he wanted to kidnap the most powerful mutants and telepaths, as they were the only beings with the power to stop him. He would use their combined psychic energy to erase reality, and then use it to recreate existence in his own image. Thanks to the help of the time-travelers Cable and Bishop, and the X-Men, the mutant heroes managed to defeat Apocalypse for good by seemingly casting him out of the Axis of Time, where he would cease to exist. However, unbeknownst to the X-Men, Apocalypse was resurrected in the Season 5 episode, "The Fifth Horsemen," taking the body of Fabian Cortez as his new vessel.

Apocalypse Finds a Familiar Card in Genosha's Ruins

Apocalypse is now back in the fold in X-Men '97. One group of X-Men, including Beast (George Buza), Professor Xavier, Magneto, Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), and Rogue (Lenore Zann) have been pulled back in time to Ancient Egypt in 3,000 B.C. There, they save a masked man who is attacked by royal soldiers. After asking his name, the man removes his mask and reveals himself as En Sabah Nur, exposing the familiar markings of Apocalypse's visage. En Sabah Nur's appearance in the epilogue is highly reminiscent of The Rise of Apocalypse miniseries. Meanwhile, a mid-credits epilogue scene in the finale of X-Men '97 depicts Apocalypse, back in the present, examining the ruins of Genosha. He digs through the dirt, discovering one of the cards of the fallen X-Man, Gambit (A.J. LoCascio). Apocalypse muses with a smile, "So much pain, my children. So much...death."

Meanwhile, Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) and Cyclops, aka Scott Summers (Ray Chase), have been thrust into the far future of 3960 A.D. where they are given refuge by a group of individuals called the Clan Askani, led by Mother Askani (Gates McFadden). They also meet the young Nathan Summers, the younger version of Cyclops' son Cable (Chris Potter). The epilogue of Cyclops and Jean meeting young Nathan and the Askani tribe appears to be an homage to The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix, another comic miniseries. In X-Men: The Animated Series, Cable comes from a future timeline that's terrorized by Apocalypse, meaning it's very likely that Cyclops and Jean will have to help the Clan Askani in avoiding or dealing with Apocalypse in the future period.

Unfortunately, Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Morph (JP Karliak), and Wolverine (Cal Dodd) are still mysteriously missing after the events of the finale. Their fates will be left unknown until Season 2. Interestingly, in Marvel Comics, after Wolverine gets his Adamantium ripped out by Magneto in the X-Men comic storyline Fatal Attraction, he’s kidnapped by Apocalypse. Apocalypse transfers the Adamantium given to Sabretooth into Wolverine's body and brainwashes him, making Wolverine into Apocalypse's new Horseman, Death. Gambit similarly becomes the Horseman of Death for Apocalypse as well later on in the comics. Apocalypse's appearance in Genosha and his discovery of one of Gambit's playing cards suggests this is how Gambit will eventually make his return to the series. It remains to be seen how things will play out with Wolverine and Gambit, but the epilogue suggests that Apocalypse will return as the big bad for Season 2 and likely beyond.

'X-Men '97' Season 2 Will Unravel the Mystery of En Sabah Nur

With some of the X-Men stranded in Ancient Egypt with the young Apocalypse, it suggests they might run into Pharaoh Rama-Tut during his rule. The X-Men might be cautious about becoming too active in events that would alter history. This means they might have to play a role in En Sabah Nur's transformation into one of their greatest enemies. It would make sense if Pharaoh Rama-Tut, aka Kang the Conqueror, played a role in events in 3,000 B.C. Kang the Conqueror has already appeared in the X-Men animated saga. The Axis of Time was created by Immortus, the future version of Kang the Conqueror. In other words, the X-Men meeting En Sabah Nur in the ancient past will probably tie together all the events of the previous series. During the epilogue, Beast notices a futuristic domed structure, which looks like it was constructed with technology far beyond anything of that time, and it's more than likely Kang the Conqueror was involved in its construction.

The good news is that X-Men '97 has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. That means there will be plenty of time to explore how the X-Men have to solve the ancient riddle that is the immortal, unkillable, Apocalypse. Season 2 of the series is currently deep into production, with Season 3 being written. The X-Men's quest for peaceful coexistence in a world that hates and fears them is far from over.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

